As I began preparing the liturgies of Holy Week on March 26, a troubling headline appeared: a young woman, 25-year-old Noelia Castillo, had died after “winning” a legal battle for the “right” to end her life. After suffering sexual assault, profound emotional trauma, and becoming paraplegic following a suicide attempt in 2022, her story was presented as a victory. But one must ask with moral seriousness: was it truly a victory — and if so, what exactly was won?

Placed alongside the Christian proclamation of Easter, her death reveals not merely a personal tragedy but a deep cultural contradiction. We are confronted with a society that calls death a solution and suffering a problem to be eliminated at all costs. This is not progress; it is a moral crisis that strikes at the very heart of human dignity.

Physician-assisted suicide (PAS) is now legal in multiple jurisdictions across the United States. While euthanasia — where a physician directly administers a lethal agent — remains illegal nationwide, PAS continues to expand both legally and culturally. This expansion is not neutral. It is accompanied by troubling developments: the removal of residency requirements enabling “suicide tourism,” the broadening of what qualifies as terminal illness, the weakening of psychological safeguards and the shortening of waiting periods that once allowed time for discernment.

Increasingly, PAS is normalized within medical practice, presented alongside palliative care as if it were simply another option. Even more troubling are insurance disparities, where life-ending prescriptions may be covered while life-sustaining treatments are denied. Meanwhile, some professional medical organizations are shifting toward neutrality, abandoning clear moral opposition.

In jurisdictions where PAS is legal, deaths rise each year. Yet the most revealing fact is this: the primary reasons people choose assisted suicide are not physical pain, but existential distress — fear of losing autonomy, loss of dignity, inability to engage in meaningful activities and fear of being a burden. This reveals a deeper truth: assisted suicide is no longer about alleviating suffering; it is about eliminating the one who suffers. This is not compassion. It is abandonment disguised as care.

Language plays a decisive role in this moral confusion. Terms such as “medical aid in dying,” “death with dignity” and “compassionate choice” soften reality and mask grave moral truths. Words matter. When language is manipulated, moral clarity is lost. The act remains what it is: the intentional ending of a human life. No euphemism can change that.

In Wisconsin, physician-assisted suicide remains illegal, classified as a felony under state law. Yet legislative pressure continues. Proposed legislation would allow competent adults diagnosed with a terminal illness to request medication to end their lives under certain conditions. These proposals are framed as autonomy and compassion. But autonomy detached from truth becomes destructive, and compassion that eliminates the sufferer is not compassion at all. Such measures place at risk those who most need protection: the elderly, the disabled, the poor and those experiencing psychological distress.

The question at stake is not merely legal or medical — it is profoundly moral. What is the role of government? According to the Second Vatican Council, its fundamental responsibility is to promote the common good — the conditions that allow all persons to flourish. This good is rooted in the dignity of every human person, not in individual preference. Laws that facilitate assisted suicide fail in this mission. Instead of protecting life, they authorize its destruction. Instead of offering care, they offer death. This is a betrayal of the most vulnerable.

The Catholic moral tradition speaks with clarity. Human life is sacred because it is a gift from God, who alone is its Lord. Human dignity does not depend on autonomy, productivity or health. A person does not lose dignity when suffering; rather, suffering calls forth deeper solidarity and love. The Church supports palliative care and the relief of pain, but it draws a clear moral line: allowing natural death when burdensome treatments are refused may be permissible, but intentionally causing death is always intrinsically evil. True compassion does not eliminate the one who suffers; it remains with the sufferer in love.

The Gospel offers a powerful lens for this crisis. In Matthew 27:40, those who mocked Jesus cried out, “If you are the Son of God, come down from the cross.” This was a temptation: to escape suffering, abandon the Father’s will, and choose power over love. But Christ does not come down. He remains. And in remaining, he reveals that suffering united to love is not meaningless. The Cross is not defeat — it is the triumph of divine mercy.

Today, the same temptation echoes differently. In suffering, individuals are urged to “come down from the cross” by ending their lives. The desire to escape pain is deeply human and calls for compassion. But the Christian response is radically different: we do not eliminate the sufferer; we accompany them. We do not hasten death; we walk together through suffering.

Lent reminds us that suffering is not empty. Easter proclaims that life has the final word. In a culture tempted to see death as a solution, the Christian witness must be one of hope. As Psalm 23 declares, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for you are with me.” God does not abandon us in suffering.

The true measure of a society is not how efficiently it eliminates suffering, but how faithfully it cares for those who suffer.