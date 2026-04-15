Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob stirs sweet-smelling balsam into oil to be consecrated as chrism for sacramental use at all parishes during the Chrism Mass celebrated March 31 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. (Photo by Chris Plamann)
Altar servers await the opening procession for the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, on April 2. (Photo by seancsmithphotos.com)
Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob is the celebrant at the Easter Vigil held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, on April 4. On Easter Sunday, he celebrated Mass at St. Agnes, Butler. (Photo by Chris Plamann)
Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob washes the feet of a man during Holy Thursday Mass on April 2 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. (Photo by seancsmithphotos.com)
A catechumen is baptized by Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob during the Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 4, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. (Photo by Chris Plamann)
Priests of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee gather with Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob at the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, renewing their priestly promises as sacred oils are blessed for use throughout the coming year. (Photo by Chris Plamann)
Seminarians from Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis, took part in the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee on March 31, along with dozens of priests and deacons. (Photo by Chris Plamann)
A two-mile Good Friday procession from Our Lady of Guadalupe, Milwaukee, to St. Hyacinth, Milwaukee, features a reenactment of the 14 Stations of the Cross. (Photo by seancsmithphotos.com)
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