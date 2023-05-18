Catholic Family

(Clockwise from top left) A Corpus Christi Eucharistic procession down Historic Mitchell Street; a traditional parish fish fry; the Cathedra chair; the facade of the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill; statue of the Blessed Mother and St. Anne at St. Mary’s Visitation; and statue of Mary Mother of the Church at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center.

Everyone loves a scavenger hunt — and what better way for your family to combine faith and fun this summer than by taking the time to seek out some of the most beloved spiritual landmarks throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s 10 counties?

Our scavenger hunt is inspired by the facets of Milwaukee Catholicism that are both unique and ubiquitous, omnipresent and obscure, and we are grateful for suggestions contributed by people from all over the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Don’t forget to take us to take us along for the ride — share your photos on social media by tagging Milwaukee Catholic Herald and using the hashtag #MKECatholicSummer.

Only in Wisconsin…

Roadside shrine

Polka Mass

“See you at Mass!” bumper sticker

Our Lady of the Ledge Chapel at St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac (https://www.smsacademy.org/life-on-the-ledge/faith-development/our-lady-of-the-ledge/)

Bronze Mary Mother of the Church statue at the archdiocese’s Pastoral Center in St. Francis

Parish festival fish fry

Wooded drive of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis

Historic dome of St. Josaphat’s Basilica in Milwaukee

Joan of Arc Chapel on the grounds of Marquette University in Milwaukee

Peter’s Church at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle

Original bell tower of the former Cousins Center, now located at Shepherd of the Hills in Eden

Ruins of St. Francis Xavier Church on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Maple Roads in Cedarburg

Twin spires of St. Stanislaus, one of Milwaukee’s famous so-called “Polish cathedrals”

Red tile roof and arches of St. Pius X in Wauwatosa

The longest aisle in the archdiocese at Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Milwaukee

Large boulder by the main doors of Queen of Apostles in Pewaukee

Mosaic behind the altar depicting the heritage of Jesus, located at Immaculate Conception in Bay View

Permanent Easter Vigil fire pit at Lumen Christi in Mequon

Cone-shaped lattice steeple of Sacred Heart in Racine

Tree of Life relief at St. Martin de Porres in Milwaukee

Outdoor stations of the cross at Holy Hill in Hubertus

Natural play area at Catholic Ecology Center in Neosho

Calvary Cemetery gatehouse in Milwaukee (https://wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Property/HI241989)

The cathedra (the chair used by the Archbishop at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist) (https://www.stjohncathedral.org/cathedraltour/cathedra.htm)

Pompeii Square, site of former Our Lady of Pompeii Parish, beneath I-794 (https://urbanmilwaukee.com/place/pompeii-square/)

Places of prayer

Mary Garden at St. Robert in Shorewood

Prayer labyrinth (there are several in the archdiocese, including one at Mount Mary University and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in New Berlin)

Prayer garden at St. Dominic in Brookfield

Perpetual adoration chapel at St. Mary’s Visitation in Elm Grove

Our Lady of Lourdes prayer area next to Divine Mercy School

Mary Grotto on the grounds of St. John XXIII (Immaculate Conception site in Saukville)

Leonard in Muskego’s Marian Garden, featuring a fountain and outdoor stations and benches (illuminated at night)

Outdoor rosary walk at St. Therese in Kenosha

Schoenstatt Shrine (schoenstatt-wisconsin.us)

Art and statuary

Infant of Prague

Our Lady of Guadalupe

Our Lady of Czestochowa

Our Lady of Fatima

Apollonia

Kateri Tekakwitha

Anthony the Hermit

Our Lady of Luxembourg — St. John XXIII (Port Washington site) has one that dates back to the 1800s

Camillus

The Rose Window of Gesu Parish in Milwaukee

Statue of St. Elizabeth greeting the Blessed Mother at St. Mary’s Visitation in Elm Grove

Matthias’ enormous stained-glass window, which takes up the entire back wall of the church

Depiction of the Transfiguration in stained glass at St. Eugene Parish in Fox Point

1,200-square-foot stained-glass window created by artist Elizabeth Devereaux for Holy Family Parish in Fond du Lac

“Country mouse” stained glass detail at St. Teresa of Calcutta in North Lake — see if you can find it

Odds and ends