The high school years are special in the lives of many men and women. In my estimation, there is no greater transformation in a brief period of time that occurs except for going from a baby in the arms to a child walking and talking in about three years. In four years, a high school freshman goes from an unsure and hesitant student to a confident and goal-driven senior. As I progress more and more in my twilight years, I find myself recapturing the memories of those formative high school years.

I was privileged to attend a Roman Catholic minor seminary. Those were my high school years in preparation for the priesthood. Although most of the students did not go on to ordination, the relationships and religious and character development were integrated into all aspects of their lives. Two of my classmates who did continue to ordination and who joined the minor seminary with me when we were 14 years of age are Fr. Anthony Brankin — who sculpted the beautiful Mary Mother of the Church statue in front of the Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center — and Fr. Richard Simon, who is Relative Radio’s Father Simon Says, hosting the show daily from coast to coast at 1 p.m.

Many of our reminisces go back to our high school years. Like all Catholic high schools, there was an emphasis on academic excellence coupled with a challenging responsibility for the faith. You were reminded that God had given you gifts, and they were to be shared for the good of others. This built character in the future leaders of our society.

In my high school years, opportunities were presented to contribute to the well-being of the community. We acted as tutors to grammar school children in underprivileged areas, instilling in us that we can make a difference, we were encouraged to raise money for various charities, especially for those in need, and we participated in service projects, such as clothing and food drives for parishes and missionary trips. The faculty, many of whom were priests, were constant reminders that true success in life comes from following the way of Christ.

There is a famous acronym, JOY: Jesus first, Others second, Yourself third. An impactful moment for me was being part of a mission trip sent to Oklahoma sponsored by the high school. Being a kid from the southeast side of Chicago, I lived in an environment where Catholicism was dominant. In rural Oklahoma, I now was in a region where the faith — my faith — and Catholic values needed to be defended. This was an anti-Catholic area. The week before our announced arrival, a cross was burned on the lawn of one of the Catholic families. I looked at the world and my community differently returning from my two-and-a-half-month mission journey and entering my senior year. I learned more about my faith and its ability to transform a community for the good of all.

There may be some public and private high schools that encourage values, but there is little doubt that the motivation in a Catholic high school is grounded in the teachings of Jesus Christ and the respect for the dignity of human life. Studies by Notre Dame University about Catholic schools support that a graduate from a Catholic school is more likely to practice their faith, be involved with social responsibilities and participate in civic affairs. These are the neighbors that I desire in my community.

On the day of a Catholic marriage ceremony, the couple is asked: Will you accept children lovingly from God and bring them up according to the law of Christ and his Church? A mother and father are the first teachers in the ways of the faith. They are bound by divine law to educate their children for God and for eternal salvation. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2229) states: “As those first responsible for the education of their children, parents have a right to choose a school for them which corresponds to their own convictions. This right is fundamental. As far as possible, parents have the duty of choosing schools that will best help them in their task as Christian educators. Public authorities have the duty of guaranteeing this parental right and ensuring the concrete conditions for its exercise.”

I know Catholic parents want their child in an environment that respects their faith. I have often said that a Catholic school environment is where freedom is best expressed. There is little doubt in my mind that in a Catholic high school, one can pray or not, one can profess one’s faith or argue God’s existence. This cannot be tolerated in a public school, which holds itself responsible for the separation of church and state. If I were a parent in today’s ideologically driven society, I would want my child’s teachers and formators to offer clear teachings of the Church and Sacred Scripture, ground in a Christian anthropology.

We are blessed to have 16 wonderful Catholic high schools: Catholic Central in Burlington; Catholic Memorial in Waukesha; Chesterton Academy in Menomonee Falls; Cristo Rey, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Marquette University High School, Messmer, Pius XI, St. Anthony, St. Joan Antida and St. Thomas More in Milwaukee; Dominican in Whitefish Bay; St. Catherine’s in Racine; St. Joseph in Kenosha; St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary; and St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac.

I invite you to make a visit to the Catholic high school near you. I am confident that you will be impressed by programs offered to the students. Talk with your pastor or associate pastors — many of our young priests are graduates of Catholic high schools.

I know with the many financial burdens facing parents today, the choice of a Catholic high school brings sacrifices, but this heroic sacrifice offers your child not only a quality education but a formation that will strengthen his or her life for the difficult years ahead.

My prayerful gratitude to the parents, administrators, teachers, staff and students who contribute their service so generously, thereby fulfilling our mission to teach as Jesus taught.