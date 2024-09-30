Growing up in Bay View, Georgean Selburg learned a lot about “laughter, love and a true sense of family” — all values she has worked to instill in her own kids, as well as in the thousands of students she has served at Catholic Central High School in Burlington over the past 25 years.

— Selburg and her husband of 37 years, Jim, live in Waterford and attend St. Thomas Aquinas. Together, they have two daughters and four grandchildren, the eldest of whom is currently a freshman at Catholic Central High School.

— After pursuing a degree in business management and communication at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Selburg worked in the banking industry until 1999, when she was hired by the admission and guidance department at CCHS.

— She was recently promoted to the role of executive director of admissions and development.

What was your family like growing up?

I grew up in a Catholic household where my mother stayed home, and my father worked as an embosser at Milprint, Inc. We didn’t have much, but we always enjoyed weekend picnics with family and friends, vacations in St. Germain, outdoor movies, (and) golfing and fishing trips during the summer months. My parents raised me to work hard for what I wanted and to be respectful of others.

What role has your Catholic faith played in your life?

Grounded in faith, my Catholic upbringing has always played an important role in my decisions, and how I handle many situations at work and in my daily life. I find daily prayer important, especially as I’ve grown older and am facing an ever-changing world. I am so fortunate to work in a Catholic high school, where I am in the presence of the Holy Spirit on a regular basis.

What makes you proud as a mom and grandmother?

I find it amazing that we all have carved our futures servicing our communities. My oldest daughter is a nurse at a hospital in Minnesota and is currently seeking her license as a nurse practitioner. My youngest daughter is a licensed Life Coach who owns her own business.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I like spending time with family and friends, cooking and listening to 80s music.

What’s your favorite song or band from that era?

The Bee Gees, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Journey, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi. I can’t say I have a favorite. The 80s were characterized by so many different styles of music and rhythms.

How did you come to your role at Catholic Central High School?

After working at the First Wisconsin National Bank of Milwaukee for 10 years, I became a stay-at-home mom for a few years and finally joined the Catholic Central family in 1999, where I worked in the admissions and guidance department until taking on the role of development director in 2006. This past summer, my role was increased, and now I am the executive director of admissions and development.

What’s special about the CCHS community?

Our high school is different from many other schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee because of its small size, rural location, family-like atmosphere and history — we are 104 years old. What is amazing about our school is that our seniors consistently graduate with thousands of dollars in college scholarships (in 2024, 38 seniors were offered more than $2.8 million) and our average families who apply for financial assistance end up paying only 30 percent of their tuition out of pocket. This, of course, is due to the generous support of our alumni, past parents, local and outlying businesses, and even past and present grandparents.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

Getting to know our freshman students and their families.

What’s the best advice anyone has ever given you?

“No matter what happens in life, always find the silver lining.”

Where is the coolest place you’ve ever traveled, or where is somewhere you dream of going? The coolest place I’ve ever traveled to was Hawaii. Not only was it incredibly beautiful, but I was able to celebrate my 18th birthday with my best friend.

What is your favorite kind of movie/TV to binge-watch?

I love binge-watching “Yellowstone.”

What has changed at CCHS in the past 25 years, and what has stayed the same?

What has changed the most are the academic offerings. We now offer concurrent courses through Marquette University and Gateway Technical College; we are now part of the Youth Apprenticeship Program and are piloting the UW System’s Direct Admit Program. Our students are truly offered more opportunities than ever before. What has remained the same is our family-like atmosphere and the commitment shown each day by our faculty, staff and students.