Dan Quesnell has served as the principal of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee for 17 years — and has a passion for baseball that has led to a role with MLB. His relationship with God and with his family, however, take center stage in his life, informing who he is and how he interacts with the world.

Quesnell and his wife, Amanda, have four daughters: Nora, Anne, Meghan and Liza.

Quesnell, who grew up in Bay View, worked as a teacher and in various administrative roles at his alma mater, Marquette University High School, Milwaukee, for 12 years before he arrived at DSHA.

Quesnell earned a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has a K-12 state of Wisconsin principal’s license.

He also has a certificate in nonprofit leadership from Marquette University, Milwaukee, a secondary education teaching certificate and license through Mount Mary University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Marquette.

Could you describe one or more moments that changed your relationship with God and/or made you the person you are today?

I am incredibly thankful to my parents for providing my siblings and I with a Catholic education and specifically for sacrificing to send me to Marquette University High School. It was there where I began to own my relationship with God.

What is something that inspires you?

Teachers inspire me. Being an effective educator is hard work. I am grateful to the teachers that I had, and equally grateful to the educators I get to work with at DSHA. These are people who care about the spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional and wellness needs of the 640+ young women at DSHA. They are role models to students by accepting the gospel call to live lives that make a difference.

How does your Catholic faith inform your daily life?

My relationship with God is important to me, and like anything we find important, it takes effort. I spend time each day in prayer utilizing different forms. I try to find God in all things big and small. I find God in our marriage. Amanda and I have been married for over 25 years and consider our four daughters to be a blessing.

It has been a blessing to work in Catholic education as a ministry of the Church. This provides additional opportunities for prayer, Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, service and retreats.

What is something you’ve learned in your time as a school principal?

It is important to remind young people and staff that they are loved by God, that their talents are given to them by God and that those gifts are more than enough to make this world a better place. We can be incredibly hard on ourselves and one another, but God loves us and sees us as enough just as we are. This seems so simple, but recognizing God within informs who we become and how we interact in the world.

What led you to work as an official scorer for the MLB for the past four years, and what does that position look like?

Did you know that God’s favorite sport is baseball? Evidence can be found in Genesis 1:1. God opens the Bible, “In the big inning …”

My first memories of baseball are from 1982 when the Brewers went to the World Series. I have been a baseball fan since. I have met wonderful people through this passion like my coaches and teammates. This is how I got to know former Brewers public relations director and current president of the Admirals, Jon Greenberg, former Brewers General Manager Sal Bando and official scorer Tim O’Driscoll, all men of faith.

The official scorer is the person appointed to observe from the press box and record the outcome of everything that happens during a game, and to make judgment calls that affect the official record of said game. The most common judgment call an official scorer makes is whether a batter reached base on a hit or an error.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

I am proud of all four of my daughters and how they lean into their God-given talents. I am grateful for having a strong partner in Amanda and that we have been able to provide a loving home for our girls.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

This one is hard. I don’t think I am that interesting. I threw batting practice for the Brewers for two seasons, love winter camping and just ran my 13th marathon with my oldest daughter, Nora — her first marathon.

Favorite movie?

“Field of Dreams”

Favorite book?

I wouldn’t say I have a favorite book, but I enjoy reading from three themes: spirituality, adventure and baseball.

Who are your favorite saints?

I enjoy learning about the stories of saints, I appreciate their spiritual adventure and their conviction to live gospel values that made a difference in this world. The saint that I lean on is St. Ignatius. I am drawn to Ignatian spirituality and make an annual silent Ignatian retreat.