Maintenance Supervisor – St. Agnes Parish

St. Agnes Parish in Butler is looking to hire a Maintenance Supervisor. This is a full-time position for management of our parish facility which includes the church, school, parish offices, gym, convent and rectory. The candidate will perform a variety of maintenance activities as needed and will develop and maintain a planning and scheduling routine for preventive maintenance of equipment, as well as managing, motivating, developing and providing direct leadership to the maintenance staff. For more details and to apply, visit: www.archmil.org/Jobs-2.0/Maintenance-Supervisor4.htm