The Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee is looking for a qualified candidate to fill the role of Director of Facilities. This position supports the St. Josaphat Basilica parish and school, and the Basilica Foundation by overseeing daily maintenance, managing facility repair and construction projects, and long-term facility planning for all Basilica properties.
This is a full-time leadership and salaried position with benefits, managing facility staff and contributing to the upkeep, improvement, and enhancement of the beautiful Basilica and its supporting properties.
If you are interested in applying for this important role, please email your resume by Friday, July 3, 2026, to info@thebasilica.org, Attention: Human Resources — Director of Facilities position.
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