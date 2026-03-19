Just published is “Sudden Death: The Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Colts, and the NFL, 1965,” the story of the 1965 NFL season told through that year’s conference race between Green Bay and Baltimore. The book can be found online. For more information, go to www.suddendeath1965.com.
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