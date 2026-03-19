For Sale: 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV — Luxury Edition of Escalade $13,500

Excellent condition. One owner used only for personal use. Vehicle has never been in an accident, flood, used for towing or off-road driving. Current mileage is 59,242. Maintenance has been meticulous.

Black exterior, gray interior. Front and rear passenger leather heated seats. Dual-zone climate control system. Leather and wood steering wheel. 9-speaker Bose Audio system with in-dash 6-disc CD changer. Interior mirror with temperature and compass display. Sunroof.

Outside heated and power mirrors with curb assist. Ultrasound rear parking assist. Roof luggage. rack. GM Vortex V-8 engine. Four-wheel drive.

Call 414-554-7332 or email mosesjuly@att.net