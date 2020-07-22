Pork Chop Dinner to Be Drive-Thru Only

St. Mary of Dover will hold its annual pork chop dinner on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 23209 Church Road, Kansasville. The drive-thru only event will feature service from noon to 5 p.m. or until they are sold out.

The dinner includes two pork chops, German potato salad, sauerkrat, applesauce, coleslaw, roll with butter and a dessert, all for $20. The price also includes an entry into the raffle, which will have cash and prizes.

Payment is being accepted in cash or check only. For advance tickets or more information, contact Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073.

Current CDC guidelines will be followed.