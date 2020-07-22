Milwaukee Catholic Mamas: A Guide to Wisconsin Shrines During COVID-19

COLLEEN JURKIEWICZ
CATHOLIC HERALD STAFF
Wisconsin is blessed with an abundance of holy places where families of all sizes and all ages can connect more deeply with their faith — and luckily, most of these shrines and retreat centers are able to remain open, even if on a restricted basis, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve compiled this list that supplies all the most recent information on what shrines and spiritual destinations are open to the public. Grab your car keys and your rosary, load the kids in the car and hit the road.
Durward’s Glen
W11876 McLeish Road
Baraboo, 53913
608-356-8113
Durwardsglen.org
Durward’s Glen is 37 acres of breathtaking natural scenery located near Devil’s Lake State Park, so those wishing to social distance will have plenty of opportunity to do so. The grounds and trails are open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the public is also welcome to attend 8 a.m. Mass at the Immaculate Conception Chapel (subject to diocesan guidelines and social distancing). The retreat center is expected to be open as usual in August, and staff say that plans are still on track for the annual fall festival in October. A public restroom is available inside the main retreat center.
Holy Hill
1525 Carmel Road
Hubertus, 53033
262-628-1838
Holyhill.com
Holy Hill staff advise that the best place to find up-to-date information on the current restrictions in place is Holyhill.com. But, as of press time, the grounds of the shrine are open to the public from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is welcome to Mass on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., Sundays at 7:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as well as Spanish Mass on Level 2 at 12:30 p.m. Daily Mass is also open to the public at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday (a limit of 50 congregants). A reservation is requested for weekend Mass and can be completed online. Masks and face coverings are required for Mass attendance and in any indoor areas. Confession is held outdoors (drive-up) on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The scenic tower remains closed and there are no current plans to reopen soon, due to social distancing.
International Schoenstatt Center and Shrine
W284 N698 Cherry Lane
Waukesha 53188
Schoenstattwisconsin.org
The Schoenstatt Shrine is open to the public, though the retreat center remains closed. Operating hours are 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which time anyone is welcome to come and pray and to walk the grounds. Restrooms are open to the public at the farmhouse a short walk from the shrine.
Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help
4047 Chapel Drive
New Franken 54229
920-866-2571
Shrineofourladyofgoodhelp.com
The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help has mostly returned to normal, with the Apparition Chapel, Oratory, Welcome and History Center and grounds open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Shrine gift shop and Schoolhouse Cafe are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Daily Mass is offered at 11 a.m., with additional Mass times offered at the Mother of Mercy Hall on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Confession is also offered daily in the chapel at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
5250 Justin Road
La Crosse 54601
877-799-4059
Guadalupeshrine.org
The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, though the daily guided tours have been canceled for now. Masks are not required, though social distancing is encouraged (a minimum of 6 feet between visitors of different households) and hand sanitizer is available throughout the premises. Confession is offered daily at 11:45 a.m., and the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Sunday Mass is offered at 9:30 a.m. (Traditional Latin), 11 a.m. (Spanish) and 1 p.m. (English). Daily Mass is 12:15 p.m.