Milwaukee Catholic Mamas: A Guide to Wisconsin Shrines During COVID-19

COLLEEN JURKIEWICZ

CATHOLIC HERALD STAFF

Wisconsin is blessed with an abundance of holy places where families of all sizes and all ages can connect more deeply with their faith — and luckily, most of these shrines and retreat centers are able to remain open, even if on a restricted basis, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve compiled this list that supplies all the most recent information on what shrines and spiritual destinations are open to the public. Grab your car keys and your rosary, load the kids in the car and hit the road.

Durward’s Glen

W11876 McLeish Road

Baraboo, 53913

608-356-8113

Durwardsglen.org

Durward’s Glen is 37 acres of breathtaking natural scenery located near Devil’s Lake State Park, so those wishing to social distance will have plenty of opportunity to do so. The grounds and trails are open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the public is also welcome to attend 8 a.m. Mass at the Immaculate Conception Chapel (subject to diocesan guidelines and social distancing). The retreat center is expected to be open as usual in August, and staff say that plans are still on track for the annual fall festival in October. A public restroom is available inside the main retreat center.

Holy Hill

1525 Carmel Road

Hubertus, 53033

262-628-1838

Holyhill.com

Holy Hill staff advise that the best place to find up-to-date information on the current restrictions in place is Holyhill.com. But, as of press time, the grounds of the shrine are open to the public from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is welcome to Mass on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., Sundays at 7:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as well as Spanish Mass on Level 2 at 12:30 p.m. Daily Mass is also open to the public at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday (a limit of 50 congregants). A reservation is requested for weekend Mass and can be completed online. Masks and face coverings are required for Mass attendance and in any indoor areas. Confession is held outdoors (drive-up) on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The scenic tower remains closed and there are no current plans to reopen soon, due to social distancing.

International Schoenstatt Center and Shrine

W284 N698 Cherry Lane

Waukesha 53188

Schoenstattwisconsin.org

The Schoenstatt Shrine is open to the public, though the retreat center remains closed. Operating hours are 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which time anyone is welcome to come and pray and to walk the grounds. Restrooms are open to the public at the farmhouse a short walk from the shrine.

Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help

4047 Chapel Drive

New Franken 54229

920-866-2571

Shrineofourladyofgoodhelp.com

The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help has mostly returned to normal, with the Apparition Chapel, Oratory, Welcome and History Center and grounds open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Shrine gift shop and Schoolhouse Cafe are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Daily Mass is offered at 11 a.m., with additional Mass times offered at the Mother of Mercy Hall on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Confession is also offered daily in the chapel at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

5250 Justin Road

La Crosse 54601

877-799-4059

Guadalupeshrine.org

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, though the daily guided tours have been canceled for now. Masks are not required, though social distancing is encouraged (a minimum of 6 feet between visitors of different households) and hand sanitizer is available throughout the premises. Confession is offered daily at 11:45 a.m., and the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Sunday Mass is offered at 9:30 a.m. (Traditional Latin), 11 a.m. (Spanish) and 1 p.m. (English). Daily Mass is 12:15 p.m.