Parish Fish Fry Guide

It’s Lent and that means parishes across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will be offering fish fries as we fulfill our obligation to abstain from meat on Fridays. Find out where and when the fish fries are happening in Dodge, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Kenosha County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 8 p.m.
6301 344th Ave., New Munster
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: st-alphonsus.com

St. Joseph Catholic Academy
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2401 69th St.
March 6 (Ash Wednesday)
More info: 262-654-8651

St. Mary
4 to 7:30 p.m.
7307 40th Ave.
March 1, 15, 29; April 12

Milwaukee County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 7 p.m.
6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: st-alphonsus.org

Blessed Sacrament
4 to 7 p.m.
3100 S. 41st St.
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: 414-649-4720

Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: hfparish.org

Our Lady of Lourdes
4 to 7 p.m.
3722 S. 58th St.
March 8, 29

Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1212 S. 117th St.
March 15, 29, April 12
More info: ololmke.org

Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m.
917 N. 49th St.
March 22
More info: sacredheartmilwaukee.org

St. Augustine
4 to 7 p.m.
2025 S. 67th Place, West Allis
March 5, 29, April 12
More info: staugwa.org

St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
2530 S. Howell Ave.
March 8, April 19
More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette
4 to 7:30 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave.
March 8, 22, April 5, 19
More info: stbweb.com

St. Florian
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St.
March 1, 6 (Ash Wednesday), 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: stflorian.org

St. Gregory the Great
4:30 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St.
March 8, 15, 22, April 5
More info: stgregsmil.org

St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
March 8, 29, April 19
More info: stjohns-grfd.org

St. Matthew
4 to 7 p.m.
9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek
April 5
More info: 414-762-4200

St. Monica
4:30 p.m.
5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
March 8
More info: stme.church

St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
1740 N. 55th St.
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: saintsebastianonline.net

St. Stephen
4:30 to 7:30 p.m
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 8 p.m.
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
March 15, April 5, April 12
More info: divinesavior.weconnect.com

St. John XXIII
5 to 8 p.m.
1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: stjohn23rd.org

Racine County
St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
225 W. State St., Burlington
March 1, 15, 29 and April 12
More info: stmbparish.org

St. Lucy
4 to 7 p.m.
3035 Drexel Ave. (St. Lucy Gymnasium), Racine
March 8, 22 and April 12
More info: 262-554-1801 x601

Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
April 5
More info: catholicsouthside.com

Walworth County
St. Benedict
4:30 to 7 p.m.
137 Dewey Ave., Fontana
March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5
More info: stbensparish.org

Washington County
St. Mary Immaculate Conception
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
406 Jefferson St., West Bend
March 8, April 12
More info: 262-334-7117

St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
208 E. Washington St., Slinger
March 8
More info: 262-644-8083 x 4116

Waukesha County
Holy Apostles
4 to 7 p.m.
3875 S. 159th St., New Berlin
March 8, 29, April 12
More info: hanb.org

St. Agnes
4 to 7 p.m.
12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler
March 8, April 12
More info: stagnesparish.org

St. Anthony
4 to 7 p.m.
N74 W13646 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: stanthony-parish.org

St. Charles
4 to 7 p.m.
313 Circle Drive, Hartland
March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5
More info: stcharleshartland.com

St. Dominic
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
March 15
More info: stdominic.net

St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m.
830 E. Veterans’ Way, Mukwonago
April 5, 19
More info: www.stjamesmukwonago.org

St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
More info: stjoesbb.com

St. Luke
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18000 W. Greenfield, Ave., Brookfield
March 15, 29, April 12

St. Paul
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Highway 83 and Highway D (Wern Way), Waukesha
March 1, 15, 29, April 12
More info: stpaulgenesee.net

St. Theresa
4:30 to 7 p.m.
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 8, April 12
More info: sttheresaeagle.com

Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m.
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
March 8, 29
More info: queenofapostles.net

