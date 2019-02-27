Parish Fish Fry Guide

It’s Lent and that means parishes across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will be offering fish fries as we fulfill our obligation to abstain from meat on Fridays. Find out where and when the fish fries are happening in Dodge, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Kenosha County

St. Alphonsus

4:30 to 8 p.m.

6301 344th Ave., New Munster

March 8, 22, April 5

More info: st-alphonsus.com

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2401 69th St.

March 6 (Ash Wednesday)

More info: 262-654-8651

St. Mary

4 to 7:30 p.m.

7307 40th Ave.

March 1, 15, 29; April 12

Milwaukee County

St. Alphonsus

4:30 to 7 p.m.

6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19

More info: st-alphonsus.org

Blessed Sacrament

4 to 7 p.m.

3100 S. 41st St.

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19

More info: 414-649-4720

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19

More info: hfparish.org

Our Lady of Lourdes

4 to 7 p.m.

3722 S. 58th St.

March 8, 29

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1212 S. 117th St.

March 15, 29, April 12

More info: ololmke.org

Sacred Heart

4 to 7 p.m.

917 N. 49th St.

March 22

More info: sacredheartmilwaukee.org

St. Augustine

4 to 7 p.m.

2025 S. 67th Place, West Allis

March 5, 29, April 12

More info: staugwa.org

St. Augustine of Hippo

Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

2530 S. Howell Ave.

March 8, April 19

More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette

4 to 7:30 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave.

March 8, 22, April 5, 19

More info: stbweb.com

St. Florian

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1215 S. 45th St.

March 1, 6 (Ash Wednesday), 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19

More info: stflorian.org

St. Gregory the Great

4:30 to 7 p.m.

3160 S. 63rd St.

March 8, 15, 22, April 5

More info: stgregsmil.org

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

March 8, 29, April 19

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

St. Matthew

4 to 7 p.m.

9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek

April 5

More info: 414-762-4200

St. Monica

4:30 p.m.

5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

March 8

More info: stme.church

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

1740 N. 55th St.

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19

More info: saintsebastianonline.net

St. Stephen

4:30 to 7:30 p.m

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 8 p.m.

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

March 15, April 5, April 12

More info: divinesavior.weconnect.com

St. John XXIII

5 to 8 p.m.

1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington

March 8, 22, April 5

More info: stjohn23rd.org

Racine County

St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m.

225 W. State St., Burlington

March 1, 15, 29 and April 12

More info: stmbparish.org

St. Lucy

4 to 7 p.m.

3035 Drexel Ave. (St. Lucy Gymnasium), Racine

March 8, 22 and April 12

More info: 262-554-1801 x601

Sheboygan County

St. Peter Claver

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan

April 5

More info: catholicsouthside.com

Walworth County

St. Benedict

4:30 to 7 p.m.

137 Dewey Ave., Fontana

March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5

More info: stbensparish.org

Washington County

St. Mary Immaculate Conception

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

406 Jefferson St., West Bend

March 8, April 12

More info: 262-334-7117

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

208 E. Washington St., Slinger

March 8

More info: 262-644-8083 x 4116

Waukesha County

Holy Apostles

4 to 7 p.m.

3875 S. 159th St., New Berlin

March 8, 29, April 12

More info: hanb.org

St. Agnes

4 to 7 p.m.

12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler

March 8, April 12

More info: stagnesparish.org

St. Anthony

4 to 7 p.m.

N74 W13646 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls

March 8, 22, April 5

More info: stanthony-parish.org

St. Charles

4 to 7 p.m.

313 Circle Drive, Hartland

March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5

More info: stcharleshartland.com

St. Dominic

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

March 15

More info: stdominic.net

St. James

4:30 to 7 p.m.

830 E. Veterans’ Way, Mukwonago

April 5, 19

More info: www.stjamesmukwonago.org

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12

More info: stjoesbb.com

St. Luke

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18000 W. Greenfield, Ave., Brookfield

March 15, 29, April 12

St. Paul

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Highway 83 and Highway D (Wern Way), Waukesha

March 1, 15, 29, April 12

More info: stpaulgenesee.net

St. Theresa

4:30 to 7 p.m.

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

March 8, April 12

More info: sttheresaeagle.com

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m.

N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

March 8, 29

More info: queenofapostles.net