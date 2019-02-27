Parish Fish Fry Guide

It’s Lent and that means parishes across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will be offering fish fries as we fulfill our obligation to abstain from meat on Fridays. Find out where and when the fish fries are happening in Dodge, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m.
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 8 p.m.
6301 344th Ave., New Munster
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: st-alphonsus.com
St. Joseph Catholic Academy
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2401 69th St.
March 6 (Ash Wednesday)
More info: 262-654-8651
St. Mary
4 to 7:30 p.m.
7307 40th Ave.
March 1, 15, 29; April 12
Milwaukee County
St. Alphonsus
4:30 to 7 p.m.
6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: st-alphonsus.org
Blessed Sacrament
4 to 7 p.m.
3100 S. 41st St.
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: 414-649-4720
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: hfparish.org
Our Lady of Lourdes
4 to 7 p.m.
3722 S. 58th St.
March 8, 29
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1212 S. 117th St.
March 15, 29, April 12
More info: ololmke.org
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m.
917 N. 49th St.
March 22
More info: sacredheartmilwaukee.org
St. Augustine
4 to 7 p.m.
2025 S. 67th Place, West Allis
March 5, 29, April 12
More info: staugwa.org
St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
2530 S. Howell Ave.
March 8, April 19
More info: staugies.org
St. Bernadette
4 to 7:30 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave.
March 8, 22, April 5, 19
More info: stbweb.com
St. Florian
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St.
March 1, 6 (Ash Wednesday), 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: stflorian.org
St. Gregory the Great
4:30 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St.
March 8, 15, 22, April 5
More info: stgregsmil.org
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
March 8, 29, April 19
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
St. Matthew
4 to 7 p.m.
9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek
April 5
More info: 414-762-4200
St. Monica
4:30 p.m.
5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
March 8
More info: stme.church
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
1740 N. 55th St.
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: saintsebastianonline.net
St. Stephen
4:30 to 7:30 p.m
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 8 p.m.
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
March 15, April 5, April 12
More info: divinesavior.weconnect.com
St. John XXIII
5 to 8 p.m.
1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: stjohn23rd.org
Racine County
St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
225 W. State St., Burlington
March 1, 15, 29 and April 12
More info: stmbparish.org
St. Lucy
4 to 7 p.m.
3035 Drexel Ave. (St. Lucy Gymnasium), Racine
March 8, 22 and April 12
More info: 262-554-1801 x601
Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
April 5
More info: catholicsouthside.com
Walworth County
St. Benedict
4:30 to 7 p.m.
137 Dewey Ave., Fontana
March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5
More info: stbensparish.org
Washington County
St. Mary Immaculate Conception
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
406 Jefferson St., West Bend
March 8, April 12
More info: 262-334-7117
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
208 E. Washington St., Slinger
March 8
More info: 262-644-8083 x 4116
Waukesha County
Holy Apostles
4 to 7 p.m.
3875 S. 159th St., New Berlin
March 8, 29, April 12
More info: hanb.org
St. Agnes
4 to 7 p.m.
12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler
March 8, April 12
More info: stagnesparish.org
St. Anthony
4 to 7 p.m.
N74 W13646 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls
March 8, 22, April 5
More info: stanthony-parish.org
St. Charles
4 to 7 p.m.
313 Circle Drive, Hartland
March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5
More info: stcharleshartland.com
St. Dominic
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
March 15
More info: stdominic.net
St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m.
830 E. Veterans’ Way, Mukwonago
April 5, 19
More info: www.stjamesmukwonago.org
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
More info: stjoesbb.com
St. Luke
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18000 W. Greenfield, Ave., Brookfield
March 15, 29, April 12
St. Paul
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Highway 83 and Highway D (Wern Way), Waukesha
March 1, 15, 29, April 12
More info: stpaulgenesee.net
St. Theresa
4:30 to 7 p.m.
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 8, April 12
More info: sttheresaeagle.com
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m.
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
March 8, 29
More info: queenofapostles.net