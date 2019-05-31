Parish Festival Listing

JUNE

June 7-9

Holy Angels Parish Festival

138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend

Friday: Fish fry, Rebel Grace

Saturday: The Cheap Shots, raffles, games, silent auction

Sunday: Polka Mass at 11 a.m., chicken plate, bingo, music, rides

More info: www.hawb.org

June 7-9

St. John Nepomuk Bohemian Fest

700 English St., Racine

Food, music, many different raffles

More info: 262-634-5647

June 13-16

St. Roman Festival

1710 W. Bolivar, Milwaukee

Thursday: 6 to 11 p.m.

Friday: 6 to 11 p.m., fish fry ($10, 4 to 7 p.m.)

Saturday: 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 9 p.m., chicken dinner ($10)

Continuous live music

June 14-16

Polish Fest, Summerfest Grounds

America’s Largest Polish Festival

Live music, Big Boomski (fireworks Saturday), vodka lounge, plenty of foodski

More info: polishfest.org

June 21-23

Holy Apostles Family Festival

New Berlin

Friday: Fish fry

Saturday: Italian pasta dinner

Sunday: Chicken dinner

Raffles, rummage, bake sale, craft sale

More info: www.hanb.org

June 21-23

St. Mary’s Fun Fest

108 McHenry St., Burlington

Friday: 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 22-23

Xaverian Mission Festival

51st Street, just north of Rawson Avenue, Franklin

Saturday: rummage 10 a.m., festival 3 to 11 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.

Food, music, fun for kids

June 29

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish

Car Show: North Lake School parking lot. N75 W31283 Hwy VV, Hartland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parish Festival: North Lake Fireman’s Park, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

JULY

July 11-14

Dominic Days

182nd and Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Food, games, ride specials, dinner specials, $25,000 raffle, car show, steeplechase run

Live bands: Rebel Grace, Bobby Friss, Temperaments, 33 RPM, The Doo-Wop Daddies

More info: dominicdays.net

July 19-21

Festa Italiana

Milwaukee Summerfest Grounds

Mass: 11 a.m. Sunday with Fr. Thomas Suriano at BMO Harris Pavilion

Fireworks Saturday and Sunday

More info: festaitaliana.com

July 19-21

Cudahy Lions Sweet Applewood Festival

Cudahy Park, 3000 E. Ramsey Ave.

Friday: 4 to 11:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. fish fry

Saturday: 4 to 11:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. rib dinner

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Food, rides, games, music

More info: cudahylions.org

July 19-21

St. Rita’s 52nd Annual Festival

60th and Lincoln, West Allis

Friday: 5 to 11 p.m.; fish fry, 5 p.m. until gone

Saturday: 4 to 11 p.m.; Italian dinner by That’s Amore 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; chicken dinner, 11 a.m. until gone

Food, games, silent auction, two music tents

July 20

Port Washington 55th Annual Fish Day

Lakefront, Port Washington

World’s largest one-day outdoor fish fry

More info: portfishday.com

July 20

Croatian Fest

Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St., Milwaukee

Authentic Croatian food, specialty Croatian beers and drinks, live music, Croatian Mass 10 a.m., Cultural Program 2 p.m.

All are welcome

More info: milwaukeecroatians.org

July 26-28

St. John’s 52nd Annual Festival

8500 W. Cold Spring, Greenfield

Food, music, bingo, raffle, family fun, rides, games, fireworks

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

July 26-28

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

127th and Howard Avenue, New Berlin

Live bands, inflatable rides, games, food, beer, wine tent, bingo, raffle

More info: mystelizabeth.com

July 26-28

German Fest

Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee

Friday: $3 admission

Sunday: Family Day

Stihl Timbersports® Series men’s, women’s and collegiate U.S. championships

More info: germanfest.com #GetYourDeutschOn

July 27

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church “Picnic in Paris”

1501 172nd Ave., Union Grove

Festival: noon to 10:30 p.m.; chicken dinner: noon to 5:30 p.m.; car show: noon to 4 p.m.

Bands: The Chevelles, noon to 3:30 p.m.; The Hat Guys, 5 to 7 p.m.; Genesee Depot, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

July 27-28

St. Mary Parish Festival

7307 40th Ave., Kenosha

Saturday: 3 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.

AUGUST

Aug. 4

Sacred Heart Annual Ethnic Festival, Milwaukee

917 N. 49th St., one block north of Wisconsin Avenue

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barbecued lamb, pork, chicken, silent auction, games, raffle, music

Aug. 9-11

St. Joseph FunFest

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

Friday: 4 to 11 p.m., fish fry, Groove Therapy

Saturday: 4 to 11 p.m., Bella Cain

Sunday: noon to 8 p.m., chicken dinner, The Britins

More info: stjoesbb.com

Aug. 17-18

St. Louis Fest

Caledonia, I-94 and Highway G

Saturday: 6 to 11 p.m., outdoor Mass at 5 p.m., music

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., chicken dinner, car show, voice auction, bingo, raffles

Aug. 23-25

St. James Festival, Mukwonago

830 E. Veterans Way

Friday: 4:30 to 11:30 p.m., fish fry, The Now

Saturday: 2 to 11:30 p.m., Depot Express, Dirty Boogie

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rev. Raven, car raffle drawing at 3 p.m.

More info: 262-363-7615

Aug. 23-25

St. Agnes Parish Festival

12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler

More info: www.stagnesparish.org

Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Oak Creek Lionsfest

9327 S. Shepherd Ave., Oak Creek

Saturday: Kids’ events

Monday: Veterans’ lunch

Carnival, music, car show, great food

More info: 414-301-2721

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 6-8

St. Charles Fall Fest, Hartland

Friday: Fish fry, 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., live big band music, Booyah dinner, noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Chicken dinner, noon to 5 p.m. with dance music

Rides, games, entertainment

More info: stcharlesfallfest.com

Sept. 13

St. Luke Fall Festival

18000 W. Greenfield Ave

4 to 11 p.m.

Band, fish fry, bake sale, children’s area

More info: 262-782-0032

Sept. 14

St. Gabriel’s 45th Annual Flea Market

Highway 164 and Hubertus Road, Hubertus

Free admission; 8 am–3 pm

Coffee, soda, burgers, brats, dogs and more

Friday, Sept. 13: Fish fry, 4:30 p.m.

For spaces ($40 each), call Carol at 262-628-2576.

More info: www.stgabesflea.org

Sept. 15

Fifth Annual Faith and Family Fest

Regner Park, West Bend 11a-5p

Hosted by Holy Angels, Immaculate Conception, Holy Trinity Newburg and Saint Frances Cabrini Parishes

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mass at 11:15 a.m.

All proceeds are donated to the Seed of Hope Center

Children’s games (25 cents), free bounce houses, food available to purchase, bags/cornhole tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

More info: faithandfamilyfest.org

Sept. 22

St. John Parish

W1188 Rome Road, Rubicon

Swiss steak and ham dinner, beer, music, festive creations, crafts, raffles, plants

More info: Call Randy at 920-625-3895

Sept. 29

St. Michael’s Fall Festival

8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum

Turkey and beef dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Polka Mass 9 a.m., music tent, games, bakery, burgers and brats, silent auction

More info: kewaskumcatholicparishes.org

OCTOBER

Oct. 6

St. Peter’s 58th Annual Fall Festival

1975 Beulah Ave., East Troy

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family-style chicken dinner, farmers market and country craft store, raffles, children’s games

Oct. 6

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish Home-Baked Ham Dinner and Fall Festival

230 Butler St., Random Lake

Serving 9:30 a.m.to 2 p.m., crafts, bake sale, meat raffle

More info: ourladylakes.org, 920-994-4380

Oct. 11-13

Oktoberfest Artisan Fair

Our Lady of Lourdes, 58th and Forest Home, Milwaukee

Shopping, beer garden, food, bands, dancing, Polka Mass

More info: ololmke.org

Oct. 22

St. Theresa, Eagle

136 W. Waukesha Road

81st annual turkey dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Home cooked, family style, country store, raffles and more

More info: sttheresaeagle.com

Oct. 27

Shepherd of the Hills Parish

Six miles east of Eden on Highway B

Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Country-style chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Country store, cash raffles, bingo

More info: sothparish.org

Oct. 27

Holy Trinity Parish, Newburg

Turkey dinner and fall festival

General Store, raffle and more

More info: 262-675-6256