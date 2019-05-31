Parish Festival Listing

JUNE
June 7-9
Holy Angels Parish Festival
138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend
Friday: Fish fry, Rebel Grace
Saturday: The Cheap Shots, raffles, games, silent auction
Sunday: Polka Mass at 11 a.m., chicken plate, bingo, music, rides
More info: www.hawb.org
June 7-9
St. John Nepomuk Bohemian Fest
700 English St., Racine
Food, music, many different raffles
More info: 262-634-5647
June 13-16
St. Roman Festival
1710 W. Bolivar, Milwaukee
Thursday: 6 to 11 p.m.
Friday: 6 to 11 p.m., fish fry ($10, 4 to 7 p.m.)
Saturday: 2 to 11 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 9 p.m., chicken dinner ($10)
Continuous live music
June 14-16
Polish Fest, Summerfest Grounds
America’s Largest Polish Festival
Live music, Big Boomski (fireworks Saturday), vodka lounge, plenty of foodski
More info: polishfest.org
June 21-23
Holy Apostles Family Festival
New Berlin
Friday: Fish fry
Saturday: Italian pasta dinner
Sunday: Chicken dinner
Raffles, rummage, bake sale, craft sale
More info: www.hanb.org
June 21-23
St. Mary’s Fun Fest
108 McHenry St., Burlington
Friday: 5 to 11 p.m.
Saturday: 2 to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 22-23
Xaverian Mission Festival
51st Street, just north of Rawson Avenue, Franklin
Saturday: rummage 10 a.m., festival 3 to 11 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.
Food, music, fun for kids
June 29
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
Car Show: North Lake School parking lot. N75 W31283 Hwy VV, Hartland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parish Festival: North Lake Fireman’s Park, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
JULY
July 11-14
Dominic Days
182nd and Capitol Drive, Brookfield
Food, games, ride specials, dinner specials, $25,000 raffle, car show, steeplechase run
Live bands: Rebel Grace, Bobby Friss, Temperaments, 33 RPM, The Doo-Wop Daddies
More info: dominicdays.net
July 19-21
Festa Italiana
Milwaukee Summerfest Grounds
Mass: 11 a.m. Sunday with Fr. Thomas Suriano at BMO Harris Pavilion
Fireworks Saturday and Sunday
More info: festaitaliana.com
July 19-21
Cudahy Lions Sweet Applewood Festival
Cudahy Park, 3000 E. Ramsey Ave.
Friday: 4 to 11:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. fish fry
Saturday: 4 to 11:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. rib dinner
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Food, rides, games, music
More info: cudahylions.org
July 19-21
St. Rita’s 52nd Annual Festival
60th and Lincoln, West Allis
Friday: 5 to 11 p.m.; fish fry, 5 p.m. until gone
Saturday: 4 to 11 p.m.; Italian dinner by That’s Amore 4 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; chicken dinner, 11 a.m. until gone
Food, games, silent auction, two music tents
July 20
Port Washington 55th Annual Fish Day
Lakefront, Port Washington
World’s largest one-day outdoor fish fry
More info: portfishday.com
July 20
Croatian Fest
Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St., Milwaukee
Authentic Croatian food, specialty Croatian beers and drinks, live music, Croatian Mass 10 a.m., Cultural Program 2 p.m.
All are welcome
More info: milwaukeecroatians.org
July 26-28
St. John’s 52nd Annual Festival
8500 W. Cold Spring, Greenfield
Food, music, bingo, raffle, family fun, rides, games, fireworks
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
July 26-28
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
127th and Howard Avenue, New Berlin
Live bands, inflatable rides, games, food, beer, wine tent, bingo, raffle
More info: mystelizabeth.com
July 26-28
German Fest
Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee
Friday: $3 admission
Sunday: Family Day
Stihl Timbersports® Series men’s, women’s and collegiate U.S. championships
More info: germanfest.com #GetYourDeutschOn
July 27
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church “Picnic in Paris”
1501 172nd Ave., Union Grove
Festival: noon to 10:30 p.m.; chicken dinner: noon to 5:30 p.m.; car show: noon to 4 p.m.
Bands: The Chevelles, noon to 3:30 p.m.; The Hat Guys, 5 to 7 p.m.; Genesee Depot, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
July 27-28
St. Mary Parish Festival
7307 40th Ave., Kenosha
Saturday: 3 to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.
AUGUST
Aug. 4
Sacred Heart Annual Ethnic Festival, Milwaukee
917 N. 49th St., one block north of Wisconsin Avenue
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Barbecued lamb, pork, chicken, silent auction, games, raffle, music
Aug. 9-11
St. Joseph FunFest
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
Friday: 4 to 11 p.m., fish fry, Groove Therapy
Saturday: 4 to 11 p.m., Bella Cain
Sunday: noon to 8 p.m., chicken dinner, The Britins
More info: stjoesbb.com
Aug. 17-18
St. Louis Fest
Caledonia, I-94 and Highway G
Saturday: 6 to 11 p.m., outdoor Mass at 5 p.m., music
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., chicken dinner, car show, voice auction, bingo, raffles
Aug. 23-25
St. James Festival, Mukwonago
830 E. Veterans Way
Friday: 4:30 to 11:30 p.m., fish fry, The Now
Saturday: 2 to 11:30 p.m., Depot Express, Dirty Boogie
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rev. Raven, car raffle drawing at 3 p.m.
More info: 262-363-7615
Aug. 23-25
St. Agnes Parish Festival
12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler
More info: www.stagnesparish.org
Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Oak Creek Lionsfest
9327 S. Shepherd Ave., Oak Creek
Saturday: Kids’ events
Monday: Veterans’ lunch
Carnival, music, car show, great food
More info: 414-301-2721
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 6-8
St. Charles Fall Fest, Hartland
Friday: Fish fry, 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., live big band music, Booyah dinner, noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: Chicken dinner, noon to 5 p.m. with dance music
Rides, games, entertainment
More info: stcharlesfallfest.com
Sept. 13
St. Luke Fall Festival
18000 W. Greenfield Ave
4 to 11 p.m.
Band, fish fry, bake sale, children’s area
More info: 262-782-0032
Sept. 14
St. Gabriel’s 45th Annual Flea Market
Highway 164 and Hubertus Road, Hubertus
Free admission; 8 am–3 pm
Coffee, soda, burgers, brats, dogs and more
Friday, Sept. 13: Fish fry, 4:30 p.m.
For spaces ($40 each), call Carol at 262-628-2576.
More info: www.stgabesflea.org
Sept. 15
Fifth Annual Faith and Family Fest
Regner Park, West Bend 11a-5p
Hosted by Holy Angels, Immaculate Conception, Holy Trinity Newburg and Saint Frances Cabrini Parishes
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mass at 11:15 a.m.
All proceeds are donated to the Seed of Hope Center
Children’s games (25 cents), free bounce houses, food available to purchase, bags/cornhole tournament beginning at 1 p.m.
More info: faithandfamilyfest.org
Sept. 22
St. John Parish
W1188 Rome Road, Rubicon
Swiss steak and ham dinner, beer, music, festive creations, crafts, raffles, plants
More info: Call Randy at 920-625-3895
Sept. 29
St. Michael’s Fall Festival
8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum
Turkey and beef dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Polka Mass 9 a.m., music tent, games, bakery, burgers and brats, silent auction
More info: kewaskumcatholicparishes.org
OCTOBER
Oct. 6
St. Peter’s 58th Annual Fall Festival
1975 Beulah Ave., East Troy
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family-style chicken dinner, farmers market and country craft store, raffles, children’s games
Oct. 6
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish Home-Baked Ham Dinner and Fall Festival
230 Butler St., Random Lake
Serving 9:30 a.m.to 2 p.m., crafts, bake sale, meat raffle
More info: ourladylakes.org, 920-994-4380
Oct. 11-13
Oktoberfest Artisan Fair
Our Lady of Lourdes, 58th and Forest Home, Milwaukee
Shopping, beer garden, food, bands, dancing, Polka Mass
More info: ololmke.org
Oct. 22
St. Theresa, Eagle
136 W. Waukesha Road
81st annual turkey dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Home cooked, family style, country store, raffles and more
More info: sttheresaeagle.com
Oct. 27
Shepherd of the Hills Parish
Six miles east of Eden on Highway B
Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Country-style chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Country store, cash raffles, bingo
More info: sothparish.org
Oct. 27
Holy Trinity Parish, Newburg
Turkey dinner and fall festival
General Store, raffle and more
More info: 262-675-6256