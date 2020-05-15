Local Athletes to Continue Their Careers

The following information on athletes who will continue their playing careers in college was provided to the Catholic Herald by the athletic directors at the various high schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. If you know of anyone that was inadvertently omitted, please send the information to catholicherald@archmil.org.

Catholic Central High School, Burlington

Nick Aldrich, track and field, UW-Whitewater

David Doerflinger, football, Concordia University-St. Paul, Minnesota

Katie Goethal, volleyball, St. Norbert College

John Huffman, baseball, University of Dubuque

Christina Paleka, softball, St. Norbert College

Isabelle Phillips, softball, Augustana College

Tyler Swanson, baseball, University of Evansville

Bennett Wright, basketball, Carthage College

Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha

Colin Alba, soccer, Creighton University

Sam Bautz, football, Northwest Missouri State

Lauren Brown, soccer, Ohio State University

Chris Byhre, baseball, Eastern Kentucky University

Sergio Carini, football, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Haley Crow, women’s rugby, Quinnipiac University

Cole Dakovich, football, University of Wisconsin

Jack Durst, baseball, University Of Wisconsin-Lacrosse

Luke Fox, baseball, Duke University

Dan Fynaardt, football, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Joey Goetz, football, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Alexis Haskins, women’s rugby, Quinnipiac University

Matt Klement, baseball, MSOE

Emma Kober, soccer, University of Dubuque

Ben Kreul, football, Purdue University

Sydney Lawless, volleyball, University of Sciences – Philadelphia

Tim Meyer, men’s volleyball, Clarke University

Katrina Patscot, soccer, North Dakota State University

Rocco Pellegrini, football, Bemidji State University

Angelina Pieters, women’s rugby, Lindenwood University

Joe Sikma, football, Northern Illinois University

Alex Sturm, women’s tennis, Wisconsin Lutheran College

Sean Waldvogel, cross country and track and field, University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Sean Walsh, baseball, Bryant and Stratton College

JJ Wayer, football, Loras College

Caroline Wedeward, track and field, Marquette University

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, Milwaukee

Nora Byrne, rowing, UW-Madison

Bella Huschitt, rugby, Dartmouth

Abby Kayser, rugby, Dartmouth

Meredith Kent, rowing, Harvard

Jadin O’Brien, track and field, University of Notre Dame

Kiley Robbins, track and field, UW-Madison

Jordan Schifano, tennis, Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville

Emma Urban, softball, Washington University in St. Louis

Kieran Zalewski, rowing, UW-Madison

Marquette University High School, Milwaukee

Patrick Coury, football, Butler University (Indiana)

Gavin Fields, lacrosse, Centre College (Kentucky)

Christian Frank, swimming, UW-Madison

Alex Grow, soccer, Loyola-Chicago

Josh Guillermo, tennis, UW-Whitewater

Michael Konle, diving, University of Iowa

Mike Mitchell, football, Amherst College (Massachusetts)

Vince Nigro, football, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Jake Novotny, football, Northern Illinois University

Riley Nowakowski, football, UW-Madison

Jake Orthober, baseball, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Joe Pettit, baseball, UW-Whitewater

Michael Richardson, football, Winona State University (Minnesota)

Oliver Sgrignuoli, football, St. Norbert College

Luke Skudlarczyk, baseball, Heartland Community College

Keaton Stuart, football, Minnesota State-Moorhead

William Stuart, shotgun sporting team, Hillsdale College

Sean Timmis, football, UW-Madison

Jonah Wronski, baseball, Emory University (Atlanta)

Pius XI High School, Milwaukee

Ramses Aguilar, men’s soccer, Wisconsin Lutheran College

Richard Bradley, basketball, UW-Platteville

Ethyn Burczyk, men’s volleyball, Alvernia University

Dasani Garner, track and field, Indian Hills Community College (Iowa)

Daniel Herrera, basketball, Bryant and Stratton College

Jaylen Hill, football, UW-Oshkosh

Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, women’s basketball, UW-Green Bay

Dexter Love Jr., basketball, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Logan Rademan, baseball, Marian University

Jada Spence, women’s basketball, Tennessee State

Reyshawn Sprewer, baseball, UW-Whitewater

St. Catherine’s High School, Racine

Anthony Cable, football, Undecided

Kelsey Carrington, volleyball, University of Oklahoma

Keenan Carter, football, Undecided

Michael DeGuire, football, UW-Platteville

Isaiah Dodd, football, Undecided

Alberto Galvan, soccer, York St. John’s University or Wisconsin Lutheran

Aundre Hale, football, Undecided

Peyton Johnson, soccer, UW-Platteville

Tye Ojala, volleyball, Clarke University

Ian Rognerud, baseball, MSOE

Anthony Schiro, baseball and football, UW-Platteville

Evan Schuster, track and field, University of Iowa

Brian Sharp, football, Undecided

Marcelo Sosa, cross country and track and field, Franciscan University of Steubenville

St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Kenosha

Patrick Connolly, soccer, UW-Parkside

Elliana Mandli, soccer, Loras College

Katie Matrise, women’s basketball, Elmhurst College

Kyle Matrise, football, Carthage College

St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary

Robert Little, baseball, Concordia-Wisconsin

Saint Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac

Jacob Hoch, football, University of Sioux Falls

Connor Kollman, football, UW-Platteville

Marcus Orlandoni, wrestling, UW-LaCrosse

Logan Rameker, football, University of Sioux Falls

St. Thomas More High School, Milwaukee

Alaina Adams, softball, Hope College (Michigan)

Johan Mata, soccer, Carroll University

Melanie Monaco, volleyball, UW-Parkside

Jenna Flayter, volleyball, Alverno College

Kya Gordon, women’s basketball, Harris-Stowe University (Mississippi)