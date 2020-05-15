Local Athletes to Continue Their Careers

The following information on athletes who will continue their playing careers in college was provided to the Catholic Herald by the athletic directors at the various high schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. If you know of anyone that was inadvertently omitted, please send the information to catholicherald@archmil.org.
Catholic Central High School, Burlington
Nick Aldrich, track and field, UW-Whitewater
David Doerflinger, football, Concordia University-St. Paul, Minnesota
Katie Goethal, volleyball, St. Norbert College
John Huffman, baseball, University of Dubuque
Christina Paleka, softball, St. Norbert College
Isabelle Phillips, softball, Augustana College
Tyler Swanson, baseball, University of Evansville
Bennett Wright, basketball, Carthage College
Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha
Colin Alba, soccer, Creighton University
Sam Bautz, football, Northwest Missouri State
Lauren Brown, soccer, Ohio State University
Chris Byhre, baseball, Eastern Kentucky University
Sergio Carini, football, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Haley Crow, women’s rugby, Quinnipiac University
Cole Dakovich, football, University of Wisconsin
Jack Durst, baseball, University Of Wisconsin-Lacrosse
Luke Fox, baseball, Duke University
Dan Fynaardt, football, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Joey Goetz, football, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Alexis Haskins, women’s rugby, Quinnipiac University
Matt Klement, baseball, MSOE
Emma Kober, soccer, University of Dubuque
Ben Kreul, football, Purdue University
Sydney Lawless, volleyball, University of Sciences – Philadelphia
Tim Meyer, men’s volleyball, Clarke University
Katrina Patscot, soccer, North Dakota State University
Rocco Pellegrini, football, Bemidji State University
Angelina Pieters, women’s rugby, Lindenwood University
Joe Sikma, football, Northern Illinois University
Alex Sturm, women’s tennis, Wisconsin Lutheran College
Sean Waldvogel, cross country and track and field, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Sean Walsh, baseball, Bryant and Stratton College
JJ Wayer, football, Loras College
Caroline Wedeward, track and field, Marquette University
Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, Milwaukee
Nora Byrne, rowing, UW-Madison
Bella Huschitt, rugby, Dartmouth
Abby Kayser, rugby, Dartmouth
Meredith Kent, rowing, Harvard
Jadin O’Brien, track and field, University of Notre Dame
Kiley Robbins, track and field, UW-Madison
Jordan Schifano, tennis, Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville
Emma Urban, softball, Washington University in St. Louis
Kieran Zalewski, rowing, UW-Madison
Marquette University High School, Milwaukee
Patrick Coury, football, Butler University (Indiana)
Gavin Fields, lacrosse, Centre College (Kentucky)
Christian Frank, swimming, UW-Madison
Alex Grow, soccer, Loyola-Chicago
Josh Guillermo, tennis, UW-Whitewater
Michael Konle, diving, University of Iowa
Mike Mitchell, football, Amherst College (Massachusetts)
Vince Nigro, football, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Jake Novotny, football, Northern Illinois University
Riley Nowakowski, football, UW-Madison
Jake Orthober, baseball, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Joe Pettit, baseball, UW-Whitewater
Michael Richardson, football, Winona State University (Minnesota)
Oliver Sgrignuoli, football, St. Norbert College
Luke Skudlarczyk, baseball, Heartland Community College
Keaton Stuart, football, Minnesota State-Moorhead
William Stuart, shotgun sporting team, Hillsdale College
Sean Timmis, football, UW-Madison
Jonah Wronski, baseball, Emory University (Atlanta)
Pius XI High School, Milwaukee
Ramses Aguilar, men’s soccer, Wisconsin Lutheran College
Richard Bradley, basketball, UW-Platteville
Ethyn Burczyk, men’s volleyball, Alvernia University
Dasani Garner, track and field, Indian Hills Community College (Iowa)
Daniel Herrera, basketball, Bryant and Stratton College
Jaylen Hill, football, UW-Oshkosh
Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, women’s basketball, UW-Green Bay
Dexter Love Jr., basketball, University of Missouri-St. Louis
Logan Rademan, baseball, Marian University
Jada Spence, women’s basketball, Tennessee State
Reyshawn Sprewer, baseball, UW-Whitewater
St. Catherine’s High School, Racine
Anthony Cable, football, Undecided
Kelsey Carrington, volleyball, University of Oklahoma
Keenan Carter, football, Undecided
Michael DeGuire, football, UW-Platteville
Isaiah Dodd, football, Undecided
Alberto Galvan, soccer, York St. John’s University or Wisconsin Lutheran
Aundre Hale, football, Undecided
Peyton Johnson, soccer, UW-Platteville
Tye Ojala, volleyball, Clarke University
Ian Rognerud, baseball, MSOE
Anthony Schiro, baseball and football, UW-Platteville
Evan Schuster, track and field, University of Iowa
Brian Sharp, football, Undecided
Marcelo Sosa, cross country and track and field, Franciscan University of Steubenville
St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Kenosha
Patrick Connolly, soccer, UW-Parkside
Elliana Mandli, soccer, Loras College
Katie Matrise, women’s basketball, Elmhurst College
Kyle Matrise, football, Carthage College
St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary
Robert Little, baseball, Concordia-Wisconsin
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac
Jacob Hoch, football, University of Sioux Falls
Connor Kollman, football, UW-Platteville
Marcus Orlandoni, wrestling, UW-LaCrosse
Logan Rameker, football, University of Sioux Falls
St. Thomas More High School, Milwaukee
Alaina Adams, softball, Hope College (Michigan)
Johan Mata, soccer, Carroll University
Melanie Monaco, volleyball, UW-Parkside
Jenna Flayter, volleyball, Alverno College
Kya Gordon, women’s basketball, Harris-Stowe University (Mississippi)