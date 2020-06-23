Initial Coronavirus Emergency Fund Grants Announced

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee created the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to help alleviate the financial hardship caused by the outbreak. Thanks to your generosity, the fund is providing emergency needs to local families including food, personal care items, rent assistance and job referral services. In the past month, 22 grants have been distributed to our parishes, St. Vincent de Paul chapters and local Catholic programs. If you are able, please consider making a donation now to help alleviate the growing financial hardship caused by the pandemic in our area at archmil.org/Giving. The online application for ministries to apply to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund can be found at https://archmil.regfox.com/coronavirus-emergency-fund-application-form.

Grants distributed June 12

Basilica of St. Josaphat Food Pantry, Milwaukee: $2,000 to provide gift cards to low-income families and those who are homeless. Serving many new guests weekly.

St. Vincent de Paul Conference, Beaver Dam: $2,000 to assist individuals and families through short-term financial crisis by assisting with rent or utility bills and other needs such as household goods, clothing and beds.

Open Door Café atThe Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee: $2,000 to help purchase food items and supplies needed to continue our bag lunch service.

Grants distributed May 22

St. Dismas Jail Ministry, Waukesha: $1,000 to provide financial assistance to jail/prison inmates and those recently released attempting to re-enter into society, since funding from SVdP stores is not available due to store closures.

St. Andrew-Mary Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society, Mayville: $2,000 to help neighbors in our community who have lost their jobs with rent and energy assistance.

St. John Paul II Food Pantry, Milwaukee: $1,000 to help with increased need for food as more families are coming to our door looking for help.

St. Vincent de Paul-Horicon at Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon: $2,000 to provide financial assistance to residents of Horicon, Juneau, Burnett and Iron Ridge to help pay their rent, utilities, car repairs, medical bills, gas and other emergency needs.

St. Vincent de Paul Conference at Shepherd of the Hills, Eden: $1,000 to assist with rent, utility bills, clothing, gas, food and household products for those in need in the Eden and Campbellsport areas.

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee, Milwaukee: $2,000 to support the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, which provides supplemental financial support to seven of our most needy parish volunteer groups throughout Milwaukee County.

Congregation of the Great Spirit, Milwaukee: $750 to provide support to parishioners impacted by job loss due to COVID-19.

Casa Guadalupe Education Center, West Bend: $2,000 to assist Latino clients who now are without work with emerging basic needs, such as food resources and assistance paying rent and utility bills.

St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Milwaukee: $2,000 to support the parish’s SVdP Chapter in its efforts to help the poor and needy since the parish’s monthly collection is not available.

St. Mary Magdalen, Milwaukee: $750 to assist parishioners who have lost their jobs due to the economic crisis with utility bills.

Dominican Center, Milwaukee: $500 to provide basic needs and curbside service to those we serve.

The Legacy at St. Joseph’s, Kenosha: $1,000 to purchase needed items including sanitizers, personal protective equipment and soap, which are at a premium right now.

Grants distributed May 18

Catholic Community of Waukesha, Waukesha: $1,000 to help immigrant families who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

St. Michael Parish, Milwaukee: $2,000 to offer assistance to Hmong and Burmese refugees who have little or no funding for emergencies and critical health care.

St. Mark Parish, Kenosha: $2,000 to fund the Pantry Program, providing families impacted by the pandemic with nonperishable food and gift cards to buy fresh food.

St Patrick Parish, Milwaukee: $2,000 to provide support to vunerable parish families by helping with utility bills and to fund initial costs for online giving on the parish website.

Catholic Charities, Milwaukee: $2,000 to serve the most vulnerable in our community impacted by the Safer-at-Home order including those unable to access basic needs – food, medication and health care.

St. Bruno St. Vincent de Paul Conference, Dousman: $1,000 to provide the people we serve in western Waukesha County, Jefferson County and Walworth County with assistance with rent, utilities, food, clothing, and referral services.

Mother of Good Counsel Parish and School, Milwaukee: $2,000 to support the parish’s SVdP Food Pantry and food distribution to school families in need.