More than 65 years ago, the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida began the annual Spaghetti with the Sisters event as a way to bring the community together in support of the young women of St. Joan Antida High School (SJA). This year, SJA is committed to carrying on this tradition with an all-new “Bring the Tradition Home” event, which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are several new components to this year’s event: carryout only service, Spaghetti with the Sisters 65th anniversary experience boxes, and SJA’s partnership with the Riverwest Food Pantry.

This year, SJA is bringing the tradition home with a safe and convenient carryout only service to ensure the safety of event staff, volunteers and customers. Preorders are highly recommended, as quantities will be limited for day-of orders. Preorders will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Event organizers have added a unique box of collectable SJA keepsakes that will enable customers to bring the Spaghetti with the Sisters experience directly to their home kitchen honoring the 65th anniversary of the event. Spaghetti with the Sisters experience boxes can be added to carryout orders and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to support the SJA mission.

St. Joan Antida High School is partnering with the Riverwest Food Pantry this year to provide supporters the ability to order homemade spaghetti meals, which will be donated directly to families in need who are served by the Riverwest Food Pantry. These donated meals can be ordered through the event website: www.SaintJoanAntida.org/Spaghetti.

Celebration of Life and Spaghetti Live!

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 , with a virtual Celebration of Life service to honor and remember Sr. Monica Fumo, SCSJA and Sr. Gabriella Nguyen, SCSJA, who the St. Joan’s community lost to COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Spaghetti Live! virtual program will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and will feature a silent and live auction as well as a special program celebrating the mission of the Sisters of Charity and St. Joan Antida High School.

For more information, links for the virtual programs or to place a preorder, visit: www.SaintJoanAntida.org/Spaghetti.