Seton Catholic Schools
Seton sets up DSHA Student for Success
Seton Catholic Schools It’s hard to gauge a person’s level of success when they’re only a sophomore in high school. But, despite her young age of 16, Lidia Mora-Gallegos already has a few promising indicators that, so far, she’s on the right track. Not only has Mora-Gallegos [...]
Seton Schools Become Part of the Community
Seton Catholic Schools Seton Catholic Schools foodservice staff played an important role in meal distribution during the pandemic-related school shutdown, distributing 211,000 meals to school students, families and neighborhood children. Since 2016, Seton Catholic Schools have established themselves in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as a vital link [...]
Seton Produces High Academic Achievement
Seton Catholic Schools Prince of Peace School teacher Malena Torres provides individual help to one of her K5 students. On any given day, students at Seton Catholic Schools can be found in the traditional classroom, behind a computer screen on Zoom, or in small groups working to [...]
Seton Founded to Provide Better Urban Catholic Education Model
Seton Catholic Schools Historically, children in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee received their education at their parish schools. However, with the changing demographics, many of the urban Catholic schools closed or lacked the funding to be competitive with larger and more affluent parish schools in the area. As a [...]
Seton Family Continues to Grow
Seton Catholic Schools This summer, the Seton Family of Catholic Schools will grow to 11 schools with the addition of St. Margaret Mary School in Milwaukee. Seton President, Brian Couch, said of the northside school, “We’re very excited to have them with us and to use our experience [...]
For Seton, Catholic Identity is ‘The Soul of Who We Are’
Seton Catholic Schools Fr. Javier Bustos-Lopez, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, engages with students around the altar during an all-school Mass. At Seton Catholic Schools, helping to guide students into good high schools and colleges is a top priority. But, it still takes a [...]