Faith, Family at Center of Seton’s Success
Mary Queen of Saints kindergarten teacher Patty Springer works one-on-one with students to help them [...]
Many Ways to Advocate for and Support Seton Schools
Archbishop Jerome Listecki greets students at St. Rafael the Archangel School. Supporting the students [...]
Seton Experience Includes Academic, Child, Family Support
A mother and her son from Prince of Peace School enjoy breakfast during Mexican Mother’s [...]
Faith Formation, Team Building Provide Backbone of Seton
Students receive communion during The Seton Family of Catholic Schools Mass. Archbishop Jerome E. [...]