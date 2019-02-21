Grant Program for Catholic Schools Announced

BY KRISTEN KUBISIAK

CATHOLIC HERALD STAFF

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will have access to a new grant program. Giving Initiatives For Today’s Students (G.I.F.T.S.) was revealed at the annual Archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The purpose of the grant program is to expand services and educational opportunities in the 107 Catholic schools in the archdiocese. Grants will support schools in one of four focus areas: Catholic identity, development and marketing, educational innovation and in project development, by providing seed money.

“I encourage people to support and promote Catholic education because it is simply carrying out the mission that Jesus Christ has given us to instruct others in the faith,” said Archbishop Jerome Listecki.

“At no other time in our history do we need Catholic education more than we need it today.”

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office for Schools plans to award up to 10 grants of $10,000 and 20 grants of $5,000 for use in the 2019-20 school year. Funds raised at the annual Archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner wil support G.I.F.T.S.

”It is amazing what our schools do with the resources that they have,” said Archdiocese of Milwaukee Development Director Andy Gaertner. “But another part of it is to know the sacrifices that our teachers make — taking money from their own salaries to provide for those classrooms and help their students. The reason we are starting this program is so that we can provide more support to our classrooms, so that teachers can do more for our students.”

Grant awards will be determined by a panel led by the Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Kathleen Cepelka, archdiocesan representatives and retired educators. Grant applications are due April 1 and award recipients will be announced June 1.

The Archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner is a long-standing tradition, attended by upwards of 600 supporters of Catholic education. Event chairs Pam and Dennis Klumb, Jr., Marquette University alumni, expressed their appreciation for Catholic education.

“Our children graduated from St. Peter’s Parish in East Troy. They then went on to Catholic Memorial High School, where they graduated,” said Dennis Klumb. “We believe our family has greatly benefited from the gift of Catholic education.”

For more information or to access a grant application, visit the G.I.F.T.S webpage.