|School
|City
|Founded
|
Religious Sponsor
|
Enrollment
|
Athletics
|
Mascot
|
Marquette University
|Milwaukee
|1881
|Jesuits
|
~11,000
|
NCAA Division I (Big East)
|Golden Eagles
|
Alverno College
|Milwaukee
|1887
|
School Sisters of St. Francis
|
~1,300
|
NCAA Division III
|Inferno
|
Mount Mary University
|Milwaukee
|1913
|School Sisters of Notre Dame
|
~1,700
|NAIA
|Blue Angels
|
Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology
|Hales Corners
|1932
|
Priests of the Sacred Heart
|
~200
|
Intramural/formation athletics
|–
|
Marian University
|Fond du Lac
|1936
|
Sisters of St. Agnes
|
~1,300
|
NCAA Division III
|Sabres
|
Edgewood University
|Madison
|1927
|
Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa
|~2,500
|
NCAA Division III
|Eagles
|
St. Norbert College
|De Pere
|1898
|
Norbertine Fathers
|~2,000
|
NCAA Division III
|Green Knights
|
Viterbo University
|
La Crosse
|1890
|
Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
|~2,200
|NAIA
|V-Hawks