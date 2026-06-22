 

School City Founded

Religious Sponsor

Enrollment

Athletics

Mascot

Marquette University

 Milwaukee 1881 Jesuits

~11,000

NCAA Division I (Big East)

 Golden Eagles

Alverno College

 Milwaukee 1887

School Sisters of St. Francis

~1,300

NCAA Division III

 Inferno

Mount Mary University

 Milwaukee 1913 School Sisters of Notre Dame

~1,700

 NAIA Blue Angels

Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology

 Hales Corners 1932

Priests of the Sacred Heart

~200

Intramural/formation athletics

Marian University

 Fond du Lac 1936

Sisters of St. Agnes

~1,300

NCAA Division III

 Sabres

Edgewood University

 Madison 1927

Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa

 ~2,500

NCAA Division III

 Eagles

St. Norbert College

 De Pere 1898

Norbertine Fathers

 ~2,000

NCAA Division III

 Green Knights

Viterbo University

La Crosse

 1890

Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration

 ~2,200 NAIA V-Hawks