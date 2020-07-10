Catholic Herald Honored By Catholic Press Association

The Milwaukee Catholic Herald earned high praise from the Catholic Press Association earlier this month, including a major national award.

The Catholic Herald won first place for Best Newspaper-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper in the category for publications with circulation of 25,000 or less.

The judges’ comments for the Herald’s submission, which included coverage of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s 175 Alive! celebration in May 2019, consisted of, “Lots of local voices, community represented. Has a real sense of place and community. Lots of schools’ coverage and young faces in these pages.”

“This award is truly humbling and a testament to the course we embarked upon with our 2017 redesign,” said Larry Hanson, associate editor of the Catholic Herald. “This award is the result of the efforts of many people on our team – good, faithful, Catholic people who are committed to spreading the Good News. We are extremely blessed with the talented people we have on our staff, and the support we have received throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.”

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki won honorable mention on the category of best regular column by a bishop or archbishop for his Herald of Hope columns. Hanson took third place in the category of best sports journalism – sports feature or column for his profile on Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg, who is very involved with St. Thomas More High School.

A book by Richard Mangan that was featured in the Catholic Herald, “The Priestling” won third place in the Catholic Press Association Book Awards.

The award recipients were announced July 2 at the CPA’s annual Catholic Media Conference, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The CMC was originally scheduled to be held in Portland, Oregon. In 2018, the CMC was held in Green Bay.