KAREN MAHONEY

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

Fr. Domenic Roscioli, retired priest of the Milwaukee Archdiocese will share some stories that surround one of his favorite topics, “Growing up Catholic in the 1950s,” at an event sponsored by the Milwaukee Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Woman and Holy Spirits Wine.

The event, A Prayer, a Story and a Glass of Wine, takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary Visitation Parish, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove.

Fr. Roscioli, who also serves as the spiritual advisor for the MACCW, will share inspirational, heartwarming and humorous stories while guests sample Holy Spirits wine and hors d’oeuvres.

“My stories will reflect the 20 years that I battled slum landlords, drug dealers and inept politicians who did little or nothing to improve the quality of life in Kenosha, Wisconsin’s, inner-city neighborhoods,” he said. “Of course, I will also be telling stories about the 20 years I spent at Paul Newman’s Holy in The Wall Gang Camp for children with life threatening illnesses”

According to MACCW National President Jean Kelly, a member of St. Mary’s in Elm Gove, the event is a precursor to the MACCW and the National Council of Catholic Women’s (NCCW) large Centennial celebration, which takes place oApril 25.

“That celebration will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center with keynote speaker Kimberly Hahn, Mass with Bishop James T. Schuerman and the Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage in the afternoon,” said Kelly. “We hope many come to this wine and story event as the atrium holds 150 and we would love to fill it.”

Kelly said the wine and prayer event is one that Fr. Roscioli has wanted to do for several years. One of the earlier events that was very popular, with 250 in attendance and done in collaboration with the Catholic Herald, was, “Why are Flamingos Pink?”

“We will also have raffle baskets that will be donated by our parishes and the deaneries,” she said. “I am not sure of the content of all the baskets, but we will have a wine basket or two, a champagne basket and an Irish coffee, food and entertainment baskets.

Also available to purchase will be Fr. Dom’s Premium Packaged Food Products with a portion of the profits donated to Next Step, helping young people with cancer.

IF YOU WANT TO GO

A Prayer, a Story and a Glass of Wine

Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

St. Mary Visitation Parish

1260 N. Church St., Elm Grove

Reservations needed by Feb. 19

$20 per person. Space is limited

Mail check to MACCW

PO Box 472, Brookfield, WI 53008-0472

Include contact information

Questions? Betsy Potter, 262-894-1184