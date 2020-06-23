A Message to Our Readers

In order to maximize operational efficiencies and enhance the reader experience, your Milwaukee Catholic Herald has made a change to its publishing schedule.

Beginning with the July 2 issue, the Catholic Herald will print every other week year-round for a total of 26 issues per year. Content will now be uploaded to the Catholic Herald website (catholicherald.org) on a daily basis, with the best, most pertinent stories curated every two weeks for the print publication. This will allow for a more robust publication and an improved experience for the reader. This is part of a larger industry trend that we are excited to embark upon.

The Catholic Herald has other exciting changes planned in the weeks and months ahead, and will announce them when they are finalized.