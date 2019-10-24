Catholic Herald

Seton Volleyball Tournament Schedule

Girls Division 1

Wednesday, Oct. 30, Center Court, Waukesha

5:30 p.m. matches

Burlington Catholic vs. St. Mary Visitation

St. Anthony/St. Joan vs. St. Joseph Wauwatosa/St. Agnes

St. Jude vs. All Saints (Red)

Milwaukee Montessori vs. St. Francis Borgia

St. Monica (Red) vs. St. Boniface

Christ King vs. St. Lucy

St. Robert vs. Holy Apostles

Holy Angels vs. St. Mary Menomonee Falls

7:30 p.m. matches

St. Mary Hales Corners vs. St. Sebastian

St. Francis Cabrini vs. St. Monica (White)

St. Charles Hartland vs. Holy Trinity (Blue)

St. John the Baptist vs. Waukesha Catholic

St. Leonard vs. St. Dominic

Christ Child Academy vs. St. Rita

The Prairie School vs. Holy Family

St. Charles Milwaukee vs. St. John Vianney

Friday, Nov. 1, Center Court, Waukesha

5:30 p.m.: Second-round matches

7:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal matches

Saturday, Nov. 2, Catholic Memorial High School

6 p.m.: Semifinal matches

Sunday, Nov. 3, Catholic Memorial High School

6 p.m.: Championship and Third-place matches

Girls, Division 2

Tuesday, Oct. 29, Center Court, Waukesha

5:30 p.m. matches

Holy Apostles – Bye

St. Augustine Prep vs. St. Jude the Apostle

St. Mary Hales Corners vs. St. Matthias/St. Gregory/Mary Queen of Saints

St. Joseph Wauwatosa/St. Agnes – Bye

St. John Paul II Milwaukee – Bye

St. Bruno vs. Lumen Christi

St. Alphonsus vs. St. Mary Visitation

Brookfield Academy – Bye

7:30 p.m. matches

Wauwatosa Catholic – Bye

St. Joseph Grafton vs. St. Matthias

Christ King vs. St. John XXIII

St. Charles Hartland – Bye

All Saints (Black) – Bye

St. Catherine vs. Waukesha Catholic

St. Andrew Delavan vs. St. John Vianney

St. Matthew/Divine Mercy – Bye

Thursday, Oct. 31, Center Court, Waukesha

5:30 p.m.: Second-round matches

7:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal matches

Saturday, Nov. 2, Catholic Memorial High School

4 p.m.: Semifinal matches

Sunday, Nov. 3, Catholic Memorial High School

4 p.m.: Championship and Third-place matches

Boys Division

Monday, Oct. 28, Center Court, Waukesha

5:30 p.m.: Pool play matches begin

Pool A: Holy Apostles, St. Alphonsus/St. Matthew, St. Jude, St. Mary Menomonee Falls B, St. Joseph Racine

Pool B: St. Mary Menomonee Falls A, St. Mary Visitation/St. Joseph Wauwatosa, St. Dominic/St. John Vianney, St. Joseph/St. Leonard, Burlington Catholic

Pool C: St. Robert, St. Charles/St. Jerome, All Saints/St. Lucy, Waukesha Catholic, Holy Family

Pool D: Christ King, St. Matthias, St. Eugene, St. Monica, St. Mary Hales Corners

Thursday, Oct. 31, Center Court, Waukesha

7:30 p.m.: First-round bracket play

Friday, Nov. 1, Center Court, Waukesha

7:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal matches

Saturday, Nov. 2, Catholic Memorial High School

2 p.m.: Semifinal matches

Sunday, Nov. 3, Catholic Memorial High School

2 p.m.: Championship and Third-place matches

