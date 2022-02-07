Catholic Memorial High School (CMH) announced an expansion of its bus service beginning in the fall of 2022. The expansion adds a third route to service families in the southeast region of Milwaukee and Waukesha County, including Greenfield, Hales Corners and Muskego.

“The third route is a welcomed addition to help service the growing interest in CMH from these communities,” said Donna Bembenek, president of Catholic Memorial High School. CMH currently offers two routes run by the school, the first in Hartland, Delafield and Pewaukee, and a second in Brookfield and Wauwatosa. Bus service is also provided by the Waukesha and New Berlin school districts for families in those communities.

Earlier in the year, a survey was sent to prospective families in both public and private schools to determine the interest in community bus services and additional locations that might be beneficial for families considering Catholic Memorial. Thanks to an overwhelming response, CMH is adding this third route.

The bus transportation will be provided by First Student. Bus service will now be available to and from CMH via three routes servicing 10 convenient drop-off/pickup locations. These locations were chosen based on the priority rankings of the survey participants.

SOUTH ROUTE (NEW ROUTE)

St. John the Evangelist, 8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

St. Mary, 9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners

Piggly Wiggly, W189S7847 Racine Ave., Muskego

WEST ROUTE

Pick ‘n Save, 3161 Village Square Drive, Hartland

Sentry, 3255 Golf Road, Delafield

St. Anthony on the Lake, W280N2101 Prospect Avenue, Pewaukee

EAST ROUTE

Mayfair Mall, 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

St. Joseph School, 2750 N. 122nd St., Wauwatosa

St. John Vianney Parish, 17500 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield

St. Dominic Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

“We are thrilled to continue to see more families choosing to send their students to Catholic Memorial, and we want to expand along with them,” said Bembenek. “By providing increased convenience and accessibility, families can choose the extraordinary student experience at CMH with our top STEM program in the nation, expanding internship program, unmatched academic support programs, inspiring faith formation, championship athletics, award-winning arts, inclusive environment and so much more. We are thankful for the positive feedback and look forward to welcoming more families to Catholic Memorial.”