As a special tribute to veterans, Catholic Central High School donated $1,500 toward the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program through their Annual Topper Auction, held in December. Catholic Central parent Renee Howell created a hand-crocheted flag afghan, which sold for $3,000 to alum Mary Lynch-Procter. Half of the sale was given back to the high school and half was given to the Southeastern Wisconsin Homeless Veteran’s Recovery Program. Pictured are (from left) VHRP Site Director Stephanie Hartleben, Victor Morrow, Omri Moynihan and Alan Howell. (Submitted photo)