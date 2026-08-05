Emotions vary among women who come to Women’s Care Center of Milwaukee. Stemming from all walks of life, they are individuals with their own unique circumstances. Upon visiting our center, however, many share a new feeling in common: hope.

Through counseling, we learn their stories and strengths. These women entrust us with their vulnerabilities, asking for guidance during what is a momentous period of change. From birth to beyond, we promise to serve them along their journeys into motherhood. Our commitment to moms transcends time, shaping future generations to come.

Women’s Care Center’s free services are holistic, offering both physical and mental healthcare. Our medical-grade tests confirm pregnancy while our ultrasounds check for safe uterine implantation, dates, and viability. Our one-on-one counseling sessions provide a safe space where women can speak freely and voice their inner thoughts.

Pregnancy incites powerful emotions and calls for attention. Many women who come in have not been given the support they need to thrive, so we try our best to fill that gap. By showing them unconditional comfort and care, we help women realize their full potential and value.

For many, Women’s Care Center becomes a community hub. By participating in parenting classes, moms can earn coupons to spend in our boutique-style Crib Club. This learn-and-earn program is educational and promotes friendship among attendees.

It takes courage to walk through our doors. Recognizing this bravery, we strive to uphold the dignity and value of every woman. One in seven babies in Milwaukee are born to Women’s Care Center moms, a number that is expected to increase over time. We are strategizing how best to accommodate this wonderful growth and are grateful to all who support our mission.

Every human being has intrinsic value. Psalm 139:13 emphasizes this intentionality, stating,

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

We are deeply privileged to be able to walk with women as they prepare to welcome life.

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