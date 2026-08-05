Time spent with family is among life’s greatest blessings. Planning for final expenses can help protect those loved ones from unexpected financial burdens in the future. (Submitted photo)

Later years often bring a welcome change of pace. After decades of working, raising families and managing countless responsibilities, there is finally more time to enjoy the simple moments that matter most.

Retirement may be filled with grandchildren, friends, hobbies, travel, volunteer work or quiet routines that bring comfort and joy.

Yet even in a season marked by freedom and gratitude, one quiet concern can remain: What financial burden might loved ones face when the time comes to say goodbye?

A Different Kind of Life Insurance Need

Covering burial and final expenses is a top concern for Americans who buy life insurance. According to the 2026 Insurance Barometer Study by LIMRA, a global life insurance trade organization, nearly 60% of consumers cite final expenses as motivation to purchase.

The concern might be explained by the fact that during working years, life insurance is often part of an employer benefits package or purchased when financial obligations feel especially pressing. But in retirement, workplace coverage is gone, and term coverage may be ending. The question becomes more immediate: What protection makes sense now?

Many older adults no longer need the same level of coverage they once did. But they still want to spare children, grandchildren or other loved ones from the stress of paying for a funeral or other final expenses.

Anyone who has helped manage those details after the loss of someone close knows how difficult, emotional and overwhelming that time can be.

Still, applying for new life insurance later in life can feel intimidating. Age, health concerns, medical exams and lengthy paperwork make it easy to think, “Maybe it’s too late. I should have done this sooner.”

It’s Not Too Late

For those looking for a solution, Catholic Financial Life’s Guaranteed Final Expense Life Insurance can offer a simple, reassuring option. People ages 50-80 are guaranteed coverage. It’s not designed to be complicated or overwhelming; it’s designed to help cover end-of-life expenses and provide peace of mind.

With guaranteed acceptance, no medical exam is required, and coverage can begin the same day the application is completed.

The process is straightforward: Choose the amount of coverage that feels right; complete a simple application with no medical questions; and submit the application with the first premium payment.

For many, that simplicity brings a meaningful sense of relief.

Coverage That Fits This Stage of Life

Choosing Guaranteed Final Expense Life Insurance isn’t about fear of dying; it’s about making things easier for the people left behind. It’s one more way to care for family after a lifetime of doing just that.

Once that lingering concern is addressed, there is more room to focus on what brings joy — time with family, meaningful routines, new hobbies, travel plans and the everyday blessings of this stage of life.

Planning for the future doesn’t stop in retirement. With Guaranteed Final Expense Life Insurance, older adults can move forward with renewed peace of mind, knowing their final wishes include one more expression of their enduring love.

About Catholic Financial Life

Catholic Financial Life, a Trusted Fraternal Life brand, helps members financially protect their loved ones through life insurance, annuities, retirement planning, education savings and more. For more than 155 years, Catholic Financial Life has been enhancing the quality of life in communities throughout the United States. Trusted Fraternal Life, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has an “A” rating with a stable outlook from the Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The Trusted Fraternal Life family of brands includes Catholic Financial Life, Degree of Honor, Woman’s Life and Catholic United Financial.

To learn more about Guaranteed Final Expense Life Insurance or other life insurance and annuity products, call 800-965-2547 or visit cfl.org/finalexpense.

Advisories:

Graded Benefit Whole Life Insurance (Final Expense Life Insurance) may be a Modified Endowment Contract. As such, any distributions, including loans, may be taxable if there is a taxable gain in the contract, and must be reported as taxable income. Distributions that occur prior to age 59½ may be subject to a 10% tax penalty. It is important that Graded Benefit Whole Life Insurance is purchased with assets that will not be needed in the future. Like all life insurance policies, this policy has exclusions, limitations, reduction of benefits, and terms under which the contract may be continued in force or discontinued. For costs and complete coverage details, contact your representative or call 800-965-2547.

Graded Benefit Whole Life Insurance ICC16 GBWL

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