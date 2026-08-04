When Charles Bedwell needed some plumbing work done on his home, the first place he looked was the bulletin of his parish, St. Stanislaus Oratory on Milwaukee’s south side.

That decision to intentionally patronize a Catholic business turned what could have been an impersonal transaction into a moment of genuine connection.

“I wasn’t thinking the plumber they actually sent was going to be a fellow parishioner of mine,” said Bedwell. “But he saw some of our Catholic art and statues and asked us where we went to Mass. All of a sudden, we’re talking theology.”

For those who intentionally patronize Catholic businesses, hire Catholic professional services and purchase products from Catholic-owned vendors or artisans, the initial motivation is usually a desire to ensure that their money supports companies whose missions align with Church teaching, said Brooke Joiner, co-founder and CEO of Catholic Owned, a website that aggregates Catholic businesses and professionals.

“As consumers, we all desire to find trusted businesses so we can purchase with confidence, and our users start by looking for that,” she said. “It’s a process for each of us, and it often begins with one or two purchases and grows over time to many more.”

Bedwell said his efforts to support Catholic businesses began when he was dating his now-wife, Jaclyn. This was a time in his life when he was exploring his faith more deeply. “I wanted to find Catholic goods for Christmas gifts or things like that, so I’m sure that’s where it started,” he said. “At some point that became a concerted effort.”

After the couple married in 2020, they began to consult parish bulletins when they were looking to spend money on anything — from home repairs to authentic Mexican cuisine. Other connections were made by word of mouth, like when they found the handyman who put together their children’s backyard playset.

“I’ve really taken this to heart that those are the people I want to support first,” he said.

“So much of our life is spent needing other things from people,” noted Ariel Budnik, a parishioner at St. Josaphat Basilica in Milwaukee. “By supporting a Catholic company, you’re basically saying, ‘I have a need that I can’t fulfill on my own,’ and it causes a sort of unique opportunity for others to serve you — and you, in turn, to support others.”

Budnik said she is more likely to support a Catholic-owned business, while acknowledging that considerations like price and quality of work also factor into these decisions. “There needs to also be the element of quality and reasonable costs, but I’d say that I’m willing to pay more for a product that I know is made by a Catholic because I know the money is going to be spent in ways that I support.”

The desire to support values-aligned companies often leads to the development of spiritually enriching relationships, said Joiner.

“(Consumers) start thinking about the people behind the products and services they buy every day. They realize that every dollar can make a difference for Catholic families running the businesses. They get to know the owners of these companies and genuinely feel like they are participating in and contributing to a community of values-aligned Catholic families, all while getting what they need.”

When Bedwell was looking for neckties to gift his father-in-law, he used an online directory similar to Catholic Owned and found some hand-embroidered options from a business run by a homeschooling mom in Texas.

“Those are the people I want to support,” he said. While processing the purchase over email, the business owner noticed Bedwell’s email signature, which indicated his work in the insurance industry, and asked for some insurance advice.

“So, all of a sudden, I go from just a customer of a Catholic small business to answering insurance questions and giving them a referral to one of our customers in Texas,” he said with a laugh.

Budnik and her husband, Peter, are in the process of building a home for their family of 10. Peter Budnik, himself an architect, has been keen to engage Catholic tradespeople for the project. The cabinets, windows, doors and interior trim of their new house have all been furnished by Catholic craftsmen, and they have a Catholic electrician.

“We feel that by supporting Catholic tradespeople, in a sense, we’re building up the Church,” said Ariel Budnik. “When you support Catholic workers, you know that some portion of the money that you’ve paid to them for their services will flow back into the Church, and in general, it will support causes that you support. You’re also building community by getting to know Catholics that you might otherwise not interact with. And you’re helping to hone the skills and crafts of tradesmen who might one day literally be working on a church renovation.”