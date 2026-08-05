Town Bank’s deep roots serve all Wisconsin communities. Our bank leadership team recognizes that small businesses, working families and local charities are cornerstones of our economy and provide the positive impact our communities need to thrive. We believe relationships matter. Our value-proposition is to provide highly personalized service, delivered with the resources and expertise needed to serve clients throughout the state.

How was the company started?

Town Bank opened its first location in a house in Delafield, Wisconsin, in 1998 with a mission to serve the needs of the local communities and neighborhoods that form the fabric of Wisconsin. In other words, we were founded in this area, for this area.

How has the company evolved since its inception?

Since its inception, Town Bank has grown to more than $4.5 billion in assets with more than 25 full-service retail branches throughout southeastern Wisconsin and commercial banking offices in Milwaukee and Appleton.

In 2004, Town Bank joined Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company with over $70 billion in assets. This partnership provides us with the capabilities to offer a wide range of financial solutions and product options to meet your needs, including traditional banking services, and so much more.

In 2018, Town Bank opened a downtown Milwaukee commercial banking office, along with four downtown branches. This move expanded our presence in the Milwaukee area and helps us serve a broader market region to support the growing needs of middle-market businesses, commercial real estate developers and family-owned enterprises.

Currently, our locations span from Lake Michigan to Lake Geneva to Lake Mendota. Most recently, in 2026, Town Bank opened a new branch in Beloit where we plan to grow our presence in the Rock County community. As we expand our Wisconsin market reach, we look forward to adding more resources to support our clients and the local communities that comprise our great state.

How has your industry changed?

Bank takeovers and mergers are playing a large role in the evolution of the banking industry. Many banks are consolidating, merging with larger institutions and closing branch locations. As out-of-town and out-of-state institutions take control, decision-making is taken away from local management. But not at Town Bank. Our leadership team is committed to local decision making to serve local businesses and families. Decisions are made locally for the local community.

To what do you attribute the company’s success and longevity?

We’re “Wisconsin’s Bank®,” and our mission to focus on serving Wisconsin businesses and families is one we’re most proud of. We also believe it’s our responsibility to invest in our local economy by supporting the charitable organizations and non-profit groups that help those most in need throughout our state. So, in addition to providing the best financial solutions for our clients, we also focus on giving back and building strong community partnerships.

To learn more about Town Bank’s services and locations, visit townbank.us.

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