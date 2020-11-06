The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will convene their November General Assembly in a virtual format this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally held in-person in Baltimore, this year’s General Assembly will be held virtually Nov. 16-17.

The plenary sessions will be livestreamed on Monday, Nov. 16 (noon to 4 p.m. CST), and on Tuesday, Nov. 17 (noon to approximately 2 p.m. CST) on www.usccb.org/live. Registration is not necessary in order to view the livestream.

News updates, vote totals, texts of addresses and presentations, and other materials will be posted to www.usccb.org/meetings during the general assembly.