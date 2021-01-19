Catholics nationwide are preparing to pray 9 Days for Life, the annual pro-life novena beginning this year on Jan. 21. New this year, dioceses across the country are live-streaming prayer events each day for the protection of human life.

In the Catholic Church, a ‘novena’ consists of prayers over nine successive days. This pro-life novena is an opportunity for recollection and reparation in observation of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States.

The overarching intention of the novena is the end to abortion. Each daily intention highlights a related topic and is accompanied by a reflection, educational information, and suggested daily actions. The novena encompasses the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children on Jan. 22.

All are invited to sign up. Participants can receive the novena in English or Spanish via email or text message, or access it online. Participants can share their pro-life witness and invite their social networks to pray on social media with the hashtag #9DaysforLife. A leader’s kit is available, and features the daily prayer intentions and reflections, among other resources.

Sponsored by the Committee on Pro-Life Activities of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, 9 Days for Life began in 2013 in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.