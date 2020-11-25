Forty years ago, four Church Women, two of them Maryknoll Sisters, joined the ranks of some 70,000 people in El Salvador slaughtered by their own militia during that nation’s civil war. Maryknoll Sisters Ita Ford and Maura Clarke, along with Ursuline Sister Dorothy Kazel and lay missioner Jean Donovan, were killed on a roadside, then buried in a shallow grave, on Dec. 2, 1980.

These women, along with more than 70,000 others who perished during that nation’s civil war, will be remembered and honored during a 90-minute public webinar at 6 p.m. CST Wednesday, Dec. 2. The event will include reflections on martyrdom, prayers, and testimonies by the women’s family members, as well as representatives of institutions in the United States and Central America, such as schools, whose work expressly carries on the legacy of the churchwomen. No registration is required; to join the webinar, click here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85121522778#success.