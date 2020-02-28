Event Listing: March 6-19, 2020

Friday, March 6

All-Night Eucharistic Vigil: 8 p.m. St. Vincent Pallotti (East site), 5424 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee. Confession is available from 7 to 8 p.m. and after each priest speaker. The opening Mass begins at 8 p.m., followed by exposition of the Blessed Sacrament all evening, talks on the vigil theme, rosaries and various other devotions. The vigil concludes with Mass at 5 a.m. Saturday. All are welcome for one hour or all night. For more information, call 414-254-2790.

Little Lambs Play Group: Shepherd of the Hills, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their preschool-aged children to play, socialize and enjoy a craft activity. All are welcome; no RSVP is needed. This is a free event. For more information, call 920-477-3551.

Saturday, March 7

MI (Knights of the Immaculata) Prayer Group: 10 a.m., Chapel at St. Anthony High School, 4807 S. Second St., Milwaukee. Prayer group promoting Marian consecration. Rosary, renewal of consecration, study of writings of St. Maximilian Kolbe. Use south entrance to school. Immaculatavillage.org.

The Fiery Heart: Spirituality of Elijah Men’s Group: 6 a.m., Basilica and National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus. Mass in Basilica church followed by conference and Rosary. This month’s leader is Fr. Thomas Mary, OCD. All men welcome.

Sunday, March 8

Sunday TV Mass: 5:30 a.m. on WITI-TV channel 6 and 9 a.m. on WCGV-TV channel 24. For Catholics unable to attend a parish Mass due to illness, frailty, caregiving for loved ones, inclement weather or other grave circumstances. Online Mass video: www.heartofthenation.org. Information: 414-475-4700.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 2 p.m., Holy Rosary, 2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee. Sponsored by Roses for Our Lady. Led by Fr. John Baumgardner.

Monday, March 9

Sursum Corda: 6:30 p.m., St. Stanislaus, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee. Mass, followed by formation and social for young adults.

Wednesday, March 11

Cor Jesu: 7 to 9 p.m., St. Robert, 2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood. Prayer with music, silence, reconciliation, 8 p.m. Mass, followed by social in the parking lot.

Saturday, March 14

Mass in Honor of St. Patrick: 8:30 a.m., St. Patrick, 723 W. Washington St., Milwaukee. Sponsored by the Shamrock Club. Readings and music will be in Irish and English.

Doing Time Together: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 831 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee. Free, confidential interfaith support group for individuals whose loved ones are currently incarcerated. For more information contact Deacon Tom Hunt: 414-276-9814.

Irish Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave., Milwaukee. For $11, enjoy corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, rye bread and butter and coffee or milk. Children’s meals available for $4.50. Proceeds benefit the parish’s 150th anniversary celebration. Credit and debit cards accepted.

Sunday, March 15

Sunday TV Mass: 5:30 a.m. on WITI-TV channel 6 and 9 a.m. on WCGV-TV channel 24. For Catholics unable to attend a parish Mass due to illness, frailty, caregiving for loved ones, inclement weather or other grave circumstances. Online Mass video: www.heartofthenation.org. Information: 414-475-4700.

Family Rosary: 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Visitation, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove.

Fr. James Kubicki, S.J. presents “Spiritual Warfare:” 2 p.m., Sacred Heart, 917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee. Fr. Kubicki, frequently heard on Relevant Radio, will present his annual Lenten message for the St. Gregory VII Chapter of Catholics United for the Faith. The meeting is free and open to the public. For questions, call Al Szews at 414-321-9377 or visit www.cufmilwaukee.org.

Lenten Mission: 1:30 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 831 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee. This week’s speaker will be Rita Ferrone, social justice presenter. Preceded by complimentary catered lunch. For more information, visit stjohncathedral.org.

Journey With Jesus Lenten Mission: 7 to 8 p.m., Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave., Milwaukee. Bill Wegner, speaker with Good News International, will lead a six-session parish mission from March 15 through March 18 with both evening and morning sessions. Morning sessions take place 9 to 9:30am (following 8:30 a.m. Mass) at Sacred Heart of Jesus, 3635 Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee. Evening sessions will be at Immaculate Conception. For more information, contact Karen at 414-481-0777 or karen@secatholic.org.

Wednesday, March 18

Cor Jesu: 7 to 9 p.m., St. Robert, 2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood. Prayer with music, silence, reconciliation, 8 p.m. Mass, followed by social in the parking lot.

Lenten Evening of Reflection: 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Fr. Steve Avella, Marquette University professor of history, will be the celebrant and speaker at the Ladies of Charity Lenten Evening of Reflection. The evening begins with Mass, followed by wine, appetizers, dinner and dessert before Fr. Avella’s presentation. The cost, which includes all food and beverages, is $35. All are welcome. To register, mail check by March 9 to Marlene Kollmeyer, W177N9725 Riversbend Circle East, Germantown, WI 53022.