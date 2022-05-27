Caitlyn O’Brien of DSHA will continue her track and field career at Ave Maria University in Florida. (Submitted photo)

The following list of student athletes provided by their high schools represents those young people who will continue their athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.

Catholic Central High School, Burlington

Bernadette Frisch, Viterbo University, cross country and track and field

Calahan Miles, UW – LaCrosse, football

Julia Klein, Loras College, track and field

Madeline von Rabenau, University of Dubuque, basketball

Kelsee Weis, Edgewood College, volleyball

Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha

William Beres, St. Norbert College, football

Grace Bisswurm, UW-La Crosse, track and cross country

Lilly Blowers, SUNY Brockport, gymnastics

Adam Boehm, Quincy University, football

Braydon Cooper, Rock Valley College, baseball

Logan Erchull, St. Norbert College, football

Rory Fox, Notre Dame University, baseball

Aiden Haney, Rock Valley College, baseball

Charlie Jarvis, University of Wisconsin, football

Jane Kottak, University of Dubuque, soccer

Langston Latham, Reedley College, football

Marvell Lee, Reedley College, football

Grace Lomen, UW-Parkside, basketball

Lilly Lutz, Belmont University, volleyball

Morgan McKnight, Winona State, football

Josiah Nathaniel, UW-Oshkosh, football

Ellie Rose Piette, St. Benedict College, soccer

Phillip Simpson, Reedley College, football

Cassie Smith, Truman State University, softball

Mila Stephens Jr., Reedley College, football

Katie Stomma, Bowdoin College, rugby

Tyler Tusing, St. Norbert College, golf

Caroline Wayer, Bellarmine University, track and field

Claire Wright, Colorado St University, swimming

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Milwaukee

Oumar Bah, Ripon College, basketball

Divine Savior Holy Angels, Milwaukee

Sarah Bradford, University of Virginia, rowing will row at the University of Virginia

Ahnna Faust, Providence College, soccer

Kathryn Kleczka, University of Illinois at Chicago, diving

Camryn Lasota, University of North Dakota, softball

Sofia Miranda, University of St. Thomas, soccer

Kate Nonn, Illinois State University, soccer

Caitlyn O’Brien, Ave Maria University (Florida), track and field

Kara Schmit, Berry College (Georgia), volleyball

Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay

Barry Applewhite, St. Norbert College, basketball

Mary Elliot, Ripon College, soccer

Keshawn McGee, Cardinal Stritch University, basketball

Conner Robertson, Lawrence University, baseball

Marquette University High School, Milwaukee

Jack Beehler, Loras College (Iowa), track and cross country

Brian Beidatsch, Duquesne University (Pennsylvania), football

Joe Cafaro, St. Norbert College, football

Elijah Cephus, Wayne State University (Michigan), football

Sean Dankert, UW-Platteville, soccer

Nick Ferge, Bellarmine University (Ketucky), lacrosse

Gavin Gawronski, North Central College (Illinois), baseball

Miguel Gonzalez, Saint Thomas University (Minnesota), soccer

Gus Kasun, Marquette University, track

Sebastian Kasun, Loyola-Chicago, golf

Ben Kayser, Concordia University, volleyball

Luca Kowalik, United States Air Force Academy (Colorado), football

Sam Miller, Kenyon College (Ohio), swimming

Henry Ogden, Catholic University, D.C., tennis

Joey Sikorski, UW-Platteville, soccer

Max Stocco, Lenoir-Rhyne University (North Carolina), baseball

Mike Zidanic, Saint Mary (Minnesota), baseball

Pius XI High School, Milwaukee

Zachary Bailey, Wisconsin Lutheran College, football

Ja’Quell Chisom, Wisconsin Lutheran College, basketball

Timothy Chrisbaum, University of Wisconsin, track and field

Ryan Conway, St. Norbert College, volleyball

Phena Fischer-Klumb, Milwaukee School of Engineering, track and field

Augustin Jiardini, Wisconsin Lutheran College, football

Tori Kostuck, Lawrence Tech University, basketball

Mya Moore, Seattle University, basketball

Michael Whitney, St. Norbert College, volleyball

St. Catherine’s High School, Racine

Edgar Mateo, Madison College, soccer

Alijah Matthews, Oakton Community College, basketball

St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Kenosha

Andrew Alia, Drake University, basketball

Jacob Ashmus, Benedictine University, football

Benjamin Butler, North Park University, football

Jayden Hill, Wisconsin Lutheran College, basketball

Arrianna Jenkins, Johnson C. Smith University, basketball

Camryn Kozak, Arizona State University, hockey

Nicholas Kunst, Rhodes College, swimming

Deja’ Rivers, Mount Mary University, basketball

St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac

Casey Bartelt, Marian University, baseball

Isaac Hyland, North Dakota State, football

Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame University, football