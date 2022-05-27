Caitlyn O’Brien of DSHA will continue her track and field career at Ave Maria University in Florida. (Submitted photo)
The following list of student athletes provided by their high schools represents those young people who will continue their athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.
Catholic Central High School, Burlington
Bernadette Frisch, Viterbo University, cross country and track and field
Calahan Miles, UW – LaCrosse, football
Julia Klein, Loras College, track and field
Madeline von Rabenau, University of Dubuque, basketball
Kelsee Weis, Edgewood College, volleyball
Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha
William Beres, St. Norbert College, football
Grace Bisswurm, UW-La Crosse, track and cross country
Lilly Blowers, SUNY Brockport, gymnastics
Adam Boehm, Quincy University, football
Braydon Cooper, Rock Valley College, baseball
Logan Erchull, St. Norbert College, football
Rory Fox, Notre Dame University, baseball
Aiden Haney, Rock Valley College, baseball
Charlie Jarvis, University of Wisconsin, football
Jane Kottak, University of Dubuque, soccer
Langston Latham, Reedley College, football
Marvell Lee, Reedley College, football
Grace Lomen, UW-Parkside, basketball
Lilly Lutz, Belmont University, volleyball
Morgan McKnight, Winona State, football
Josiah Nathaniel, UW-Oshkosh, football
Ellie Rose Piette, St. Benedict College, soccer
Phillip Simpson, Reedley College, football
Cassie Smith, Truman State University, softball
Mila Stephens Jr., Reedley College, football
Katie Stomma, Bowdoin College, rugby
Tyler Tusing, St. Norbert College, golf
Caroline Wayer, Bellarmine University, track and field
Claire Wright, Colorado St University, swimming
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Milwaukee
Oumar Bah, Ripon College, basketball
Divine Savior Holy Angels, Milwaukee
Sarah Bradford, University of Virginia, rowing
Ahnna Faust, Providence College, soccer
Kathryn Kleczka, University of Illinois at Chicago, diving
Camryn Lasota, University of North Dakota, softball
Sofia Miranda, University of St. Thomas, soccer
Kate Nonn, Illinois State University, soccer
Caitlyn O’Brien, Ave Maria University (Florida), track and field
Kara Schmit, Berry College (Georgia), volleyball
Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay
Barry Applewhite, St. Norbert College, basketball
Mary Elliot, Ripon College, soccer
Keshawn McGee, Cardinal Stritch University, basketball
Conner Robertson, Lawrence University, baseball
Marquette University High School, Milwaukee
Jack Beehler, Loras College (Iowa), track and cross country
Brian Beidatsch, Duquesne University (Pennsylvania), football
Joe Cafaro, St. Norbert College, football
Elijah Cephus, Wayne State University (Michigan), football
Sean Dankert, UW-Platteville, soccer
Nick Ferge, Bellarmine University (Ketucky), lacrosse
Gavin Gawronski, North Central College (Illinois), baseball
Miguel Gonzalez, Saint Thomas University (Minnesota), soccer
Gus Kasun, Marquette University, track
Sebastian Kasun, Loyola-Chicago, golf
Ben Kayser, Concordia University, volleyball
Luca Kowalik, United States Air Force Academy (Colorado), football
Sam Miller, Kenyon College (Ohio), swimming
Henry Ogden, Catholic University, D.C., tennis
Joey Sikorski, UW-Platteville, soccer
Max Stocco, Lenoir-Rhyne University (North Carolina), baseball
Mike Zidanic, Saint Mary (Minnesota), baseball
Pius XI High School, Milwaukee
Zachary Bailey, Wisconsin Lutheran College, football
Ja’Quell Chisom, Wisconsin Lutheran College, basketball
Timothy Chrisbaum, University of Wisconsin, track and field
Ryan Conway, St. Norbert College, volleyball
Phena Fischer-Klumb, Milwaukee School of Engineering, track and field
Augustin Jiardini, Wisconsin Lutheran College, football
Tori Kostuck, Lawrence Tech University, basketball
Mya Moore, Seattle University, basketball
Michael Whitney, St. Norbert College, volleyball
St. Catherine’s High School, Racine
Edgar Mateo, Madison College, soccer
Alijah Matthews, Oakton Community College, basketball
St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Kenosha
Andrew Alia, Drake University, basketball
Jacob Ashmus, Benedictine University, football
Benjamin Butler, North Park University, football
Jayden Hill, Wisconsin Lutheran College, basketball
Arrianna Jenkins, Johnson C. Smith University, basketball
Camryn Kozak, Arizona State University, hockey
Nicholas Kunst, Rhodes College, swimming
Deja’ Rivers, Mount Mary University, basketball
St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac
Casey Bartelt, Marian University, baseball
Isaac Hyland, North Dakota State, football
Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame University, football