Catholic Memorial High School football coach Bill Young received the highest honor from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) when he was recently named the National Football Coach of the Year Award. After coaching a 14-0 perfect season with the school’s third consecutive state championship (2018, 2019, 2021), this award is fitting for such an outstanding season and successful coaching history.

“Coach Young has put his heart and soul into the CMH football program,” CMH Athletic Director Matt Bergan said. “He works tirelessly to elevate our student-athletes to compete at their highest level and it shows. He is a great mentor and a great friend to his fellow coaches.”

Coach Bill Young’s notable achievements in his 44 years as head coach at Catholic Memorial include:

A career record of 379-120 (.760); his playoff record is 77-29 (.726);

38 playoff seasons;

14 conference championships;

Three undefeated seasons, 10 seasons undefeated in conference;

Nine state championships;

17 state championship appearances;

13 times coach of the year;

Wisconsin High School Football Hall of Fame inductee (2002);

Catholic Memorial High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee (2009); and

National High School Coaches Hall of Fame inductee (2017).

“I am humbled by this award,” Young said. “I share this with the amazing coaches I am honored to work with at CMH. I have been blessed to work with great parents and great student-athletes that make the commitment to CMH and the dedication it takes to succeed academically and athletically at our school. Our community comes together to support our teams during the wins and the losses and every season I am grateful to be a part of the Crusader family.”