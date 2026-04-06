St. Lucy, Racine, and Holy Family, Whitefish Bay, celebrated championship victories at the 2026 Padre Serra Invitational, the archdiocese’s premier 8th-grade tournament. St. Lucy defeated St. Leonard (Muskego)/St. Joseph (Big Bend), 62-49, to claim the boys title, while Holy Family topped St. John Vianney, Brookfield, 38-15, to win the girls championship. Held at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay, the volunteer-run tournament by the Serra Club of Milwaukee supports its mission of fostering religious vocations.