St. Lucy, Racine, and Holy Family, Whitefish Bay, celebrated championship victories at the 2026 Padre Serra Invitational, the archdiocese’s premier 8th-grade tournament. St. Lucy defeated St. Leonard (Muskego)/St. Joseph (Big Bend), 62-49, to claim the boys title, while Holy Family topped St. John Vianney, Brookfield, 38-15, to win the girls championship. Held at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay, the volunteer-run tournament by the Serra Club of Milwaukee supports its mission of fostering religious vocations.

2026 Boys Champions - St. Lucy, Racine

2026 Girls Champions - Holy Family, Whitefish Bay

2026 Boys 2nd Place - St. Leonard, Muskego

2026 Girls 2nd Place - St. John Vianney, Brookfield

ST. LUCY TEAM ROSTER

11 – Amar’e Ozier

12 – Lucas Kras

14 – CJ Vanderwielen

15 – Ben Dudzik

20 – Bingham Walker

21 – Mateo Lopez

22 – Sam Pataska

23 – Mikey Harper

24 – Ethan Nauseda

25 – Liam Connely

HOLY FAMILY TEAM ROSTER

0 – Lexi Eberle

3 – Tessa Moran

4 – Ella Burfeind

12 – Lyla Morawski

15 – Amari Rogers

24 – Victoria Kunath

25 – Janie Buettner

33 – Anna Valcq

44 – Adeline Aubry

55 – Connelly Chitwood