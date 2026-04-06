St. Lucy, Racine, and Holy Family, Whitefish Bay, celebrated championship victories at the 2026 Padre Serra Invitational, the archdiocese’s premier 8th-grade tournament. St. Lucy defeated St. Leonard (Muskego)/St. Joseph (Big Bend), 62-49, to claim the boys title, while Holy Family topped St. John Vianney, Brookfield, 38-15, to win the girls championship. Held at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay, the volunteer-run tournament by the Serra Club of Milwaukee supports its mission of fostering religious vocations.
ST. LUCY TEAM ROSTER
11 – Amar’e Ozier
12 – Lucas Kras
14 – CJ Vanderwielen
15 – Ben Dudzik
20 – Bingham Walker
21 – Mateo Lopez
22 – Sam Pataska
23 – Mikey Harper
24 – Ethan Nauseda
25 – Liam Connely
HOLY FAMILY TEAM ROSTER
0 – Lexi Eberle
3 – Tessa Moran
4 – Ella Burfeind
12 – Lyla Morawski
15 – Amari Rogers
24 – Victoria Kunath
25 – Janie Buettner
33 – Anna Valcq
44 – Adeline Aubry
55 – Connelly Chitwood