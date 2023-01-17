Ty Johnson, a 2008 Catholic Memorial High School graduate, has been named the school’s new varsity baseball coach.

Johnson was selected to take the reins of the program because of his extensive experience and leadership at both the youth and high school level. Johnson’s experience and focus on overall player development represents perfect alignment with the Catholic Memorial vision for the baseball program.

Johnson returns to his alma mater with a wealth of knowledge and experience, most recently leading the varsity baseball program at Brookfield East for the last five seasons. Prior to that he was the assistant varsity coach at CMH from 2009-17.

“I am excited about the opportunity to return to Catholic Memorial as the head baseball coach. I am a proud alumnus and know the impact attending Catholic Memorial has had on my life. My goal is to enhance the high school experience of our players and compete at the highest levels,” Johnson said. “I look forward to meeting a new generation of Crusaders and working together this upcoming season.”

“Coach Johnson has proven himself to be an extremely successful leader in the baseball community,” CMH Athletic Director Matt Bergan said. “There are exciting things happening at CMH with the expansion of our campus with the purchase of Infinity Fields. Coach Johnson will be a great fit for our school and athletic program. His energy, knowledge and experience make him the ideal head coach to lead our baseball program moving forward.”