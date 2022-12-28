Catholic Memorial High School closed on the real estate purchase of Infinity Fields Baseball Park in Waukesha on Monday, Dec. 19, to expand the school’s campus footprint and facilities.

The acquisition of the property located at W234 S3555 Les Paul Parkway adds an estimated 36 acres and a 51,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility. The assets of the outdoor space include six baseball diamonds, concession stand and eight acres of the Miishkooki Wetlands. The indoor space, currently home to NX Level Sports Performance, consists of an athletic facility that includes full locker rooms and showers, a practice football turf field, a full-size basketball court that can be used as two full-size volleyball courts, a weight room space, and sand pits, batting, pitching and golf cages.

This expansion for Catholic Memorial aligns with the school’s strategic plan. One of the major objectives of the plan involves enhancing the student experience, and with 96 percent of the student body involved in at least one sport, all students will have the opportunity to benefit from the facility. Not only will the facility impact athletics, but the academic opportunities are significant. Science classes will have the unique opportunity to access the wetlands and ecological spaces for classes. The internship program at Catholic Memorial will also have the ability to expand into student involvement in facility operations and collaborations with organizations that currently lease the spaces.

“We are thrilled to take this step forward for Catholic Memorial,” Catholic Memorial President Donna Bembenek said. “The expansion of the campus has been a goal for many years. We are excited for the opportunities it will bring to every student at CMH. We have one of the most sought-after athletic programs in the state, and now our facilities can continue to elevate to help our students reach even higher. The additional academic opportunities that this space provides allow CMH to continue to offer the top-tier education we are known for and lead the way in innovative, interactive and collaborative educational experiences.”

Catholic Memorial provides service and support to numerous organizations in the Waukesha community. This expansion will continue that tradition with new opportunities for current CMH students and additional youth programs. This project helps continue the focus on elevating and investing in education in the Waukesha community.

With the help of the philanthropic community, CMH plans to begin improvements to the site, including multiple turf fields for various athletic teams, including softball, baseball, soccer, rugby, lacrosse and more. The project has generated initial support from the community in anticipation of the close. CMH alumnus Tim Sullivan (class of 1971) kicked off the contributions with a lead gift of $1 million. Many other CMH families who have also donated to support the purchase and planned renovations to the space. CMH estimates the improvements will cost $3.5 million.