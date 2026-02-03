Nik Frank, a well-known Catholic youth minister and speaker, plans to focus on relationship as the keynote speaker for the first Students of Christ event March 13 at the Miller High Life Theater, Milwaukee. (Submitted photo)

When Nic Frank crafts an address for a speaking engagement, his preparation process involves a great deal of prayer, Scripture reading and research into church teaching and Tradition.

“I want to make sure that I’m going to be rooted in Scripture and try to connect (the audience) to the Church as much as I can, while sharing stories of my personal life so that it’s going to be very practical,” said Frank, who has appeared in the past locally at the Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally and St. John Bosco Youth Day.

But Frank knows that ultimately, the power to ensure his testimony rings true in the hearts of his audience is a little above his pay grade.

“God’s in control of this,” he said, invoking the words of St. Teresa of Calcutta, who noted that Christians are not called “to be successful, we’re called to be faithful.”

But in all his years of speaking, Frank has never been stood up by the Holy Spirit. And he knows it won’t be any different for the upcoming Students of Christ rally on Friday, March 13, at the Miller High Life Theater in Milwaukee.

“God’s going to show up,” said Frank, who will give the keynote address at the inaugural event to thousands of 6th through 8th graders from throughout the archdiocese. “I think that’s one thing I’ve learned after doing this for so long — I don’t know how, or what it will look like, but I have 110 percent confidence that the Holy Spirit is going to do something big.”

Every aspect of the event, said Frank — from music to messaging to, above all, the presence of the sacraments — will work together to create a personal “encounter of Christ’s love” for each student attending. Both of the two talks he will give that morning focus on the primacy of relationship.

“Our kids, students today in general, people today in general, are just starving for relationship,” said Frank.

Kids in particular, he added, have an innate need “to be seen, known and loved” — not just by their peers, but by their Creator.

“We’re going to talk about the relationship: if we really do have God as a father, what does that mean for where we look for love?” said Frank. “How does that impact the way that we love others? How does that impact our families? How does that impact our friendships at school?”

Frank has a long history in ministry, working with youth for 15 years before taking on his current role as director of mission and vision at a large parish in the Chicagoland area. He is a well-known speaker at Steubenville Youth Conferences, diocesan conferences and men’s conferences around the country.

“He’s got a gift where he can speak the truth to any range of people, whether it be middle schoolers, high schoolers, or adults,” said Students of Christ Co-Director Brian Magliocco, who described Frank as a natural choice to deliver the keynote at the event’s first year.

Students of Christ is a volunteer-led organization formed this year under the umbrella of Men of Christ. There are already around 3,000 registered attendees for the event in March, including large groups from parish schools in and around the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Madison, as well as homeschool groups and individual attendees.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a blessing and welcome by Auxiliary Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines and will conclude with Mass beginning at 12:45 p.m. Throughout the morning, students will hear from speakers including Frank, master of ceremonies Steph Haizel and Archdiocese of Milwaukee Director of Vocations Fr. Michael Malucha. They will also experience worship music from Nick Scanlan and participate in Eucharistic adoration.

The event provides a much-needed opportunity for middle school youth to encounter Christ in the context of the larger church, Magliocco said.

Mother of Good Counsel School, Milwaukee, has explored many different options for retreats to offer their middle school students, Principal Michelle Hagen said.

“We looked at it and thought it was a very worthwhile opportunity for our students to engage with other children throughout the archdiocese, to get that collective spirituality,” she said.

Mother of Good Counsel will be bringing about 50 students to the event — all of seventh and eighth grade. “Our teachers are excited; our pastor is excited. I just think it will be a very meaningful and moving experience. We want to make it something that stays with them, something they’ll remember forever.”

Students of Christ hopes to have more volunteers for the event. They must be safe environment trained. For more information, contact Students of Christ Co-Director Lindsay Rybold at studentsofchristwi@gmail.com.

Want to Go?

Registration at studentsofchrist.org will be open through March 9 for Catholic schools as well as families with grades 6-8 children who attend public school or homeschool. Cost is $12 per person.