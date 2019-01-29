Catholic Schools listings

Editor’s Note: Because of an incorrect file, the listings that appeared in the Jan. 24 issue of the Catholic Herald were incorrect. The following is the updated listing.

CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOLS

BURLINGTON

Catholic Central High School 262-763-1510

www.cchsnet.org Fax: 262-763-1509

148 McHenry St., Burlington, 53105

Prin: Bonnie Scholz, bscholz@cchsnet.org

Campus Min: Margot Hayes, mhayes@cchsnet.org; Beth Rydeski, erydeski@cchsnet.org

Enrollment: 140 students

FOND DU LAC

St. Mary’s Springs Academy 920-921-4870

www.smsacademy.org Fax: 920-922-7849 255 County Road K, Fond du Lac, 54937

Pres: Kelly Norton, knorton@smsacademy.org System Prin: Erin Flood, eflood@smsacademy.org Assoc Prin (PreK-5): Steve Kelnhofer,

skelnhofer@smsacademy.org

Campus Min: Blaine Hechimovich, bhechimovich@smsacademy.org

Enrollment: 251 students

KENOSHA

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

(PreK-12) 262-654-8651

www.sjcawi.org Fax: 262-654-1615

Upper Campus (Grades 6-12): 2401 69th St., Kenosha, 53143

Lower Campus (Grades PreK-5): 7207 14th Ave., Kenosha, 53143

President/Prin High School: Robert Freund, 2401 69th St., Kenosha, 53143, 262-645-8651, rfreund@sjcawi.org

Prin (Preschool-Gr. 5): Kerstin Santarelli, 7207 14th Ave., Kenosha, 53143, 262-656-7360, ksantarelli@sjcawi.org

Middle School Prin: Matt Rizzo, 2401 69th St., Kenosha, 53143, 262-654-8651, ext. 120, mrizzo@sjcawi.org

Dir of Student Conduct: Whitney Witthun, wwitthun@sjcawi.org

Dir of Finance: Jean Fredrickson, jfredrickson@sjcawi.org

Dir of Development: Pauline McTernan, pmcternan@sjcawi.org

Dir of Athletics: Dave Witthun, dwitthun@sjcawi.org

Admissions: Jennifer Santelli, jsantelli@sjcawi.org; Molly Ryan, mryan@sjcawi.org

Enrollment: 725 students

Members: All Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie Parishes

MILWAUKEE

Divine Savior Holy Angels

High School 414-462-3742

www.dsha.info Fax: 414-466-0590

4257 N.100th St., Milwaukee, 53222 SISTERS OF THE DIVINE SAVIOR

President: Katie Konieczny, koniecznyk@dsha.info

Prin: Daniel Quesnell, quesnellD@dsha.info

Senior Vice Pres Finance & Admin: Sally Gramling, gramlingS@dsha.info

Chair of Theology: Lorna Grade, gradeL@dsha.info

Dir of Campus Ministry: Kathleen Cullen, cullenK@dsha.info

Academic Dean: Heather Moran Mansfield, mansfieldH@dsha.info

Dean of Student Affairs: Lara Geronime, geronimel@dsha.info

Enrollment: 687 girls

Dominican High School 414-332-1170

www.dominicanhighschool.com Fax: 414-332-4101 120 E. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee, 53217

DOMINICAN SISTERS (SINSINAWA)

Head of School: Leanne Giese, legiese@dominicanhighschool.com

Dean of Academics: Edward Foy, efoy@dominicanhighschool.com

Bus Mgr: Mary Sue Braun, mbraun@dominicanhighschool.com

Dir of Admissions: Jonathan Friday, jfriday@dominicanhighschool.com

Dean of Students: Brian Geittmann, bgeittman@dominicanhighschool.com

Campus Min: Susan Celentani, scelentani@dominicanhighschool.com

Enrollment: 300 students

St. Anthony High School 414-763-6352

www.stanthonymilwaukee.org Fax: 414-764-9467

4807 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, 53207-5919

President: José Vásquez, vasquezj@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Vice Pres of Academic Affairs: Laura Gutierrez, gutierrezl@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Chief Operations Officer: Martha Andrade, andradem@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Lead Administrator: Chris Joch, jochc@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Associate Prin: Matthew St. Martin, stmartinm@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Registrar/Office Mgr: Millicent Glaeser, glaeserm@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Admissions Dir: Jennifer Cespedes, cespedesj@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Dept Chair of Theology/Campus Minister: James Schultz, schultzj@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Campus Minister: Deanna Love, loved@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Athletic Dir: Brian Geittmann, geittmannb@stanthonymilwaukee.org

Enrollment: 628 students

St. Joan Antida High School 414-272-8423

Fax: 414-272-3135

1341 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, 53202 SISTERS OF CHARITY OF ST. JOAN ANTIDA

Head of School: Marikris Coryell, mcoryell@saintjoanantida.org

Prin: Elizabeth Lingen, elingen@saintjoanantida.org

Dir of Admissions & Enrollment: Alexis Carter, acarter@saintjoanantida.org

Business Office Manger: Dioceline Estremera, destremera@saintjoanantida.org

Dir of Development & Communications: Joel Cencius, jcencius@saintjoanantida.org

Dir of Mission & Ministry: Sr. Elizabeth Weber, elizabeth@scja.org

Enrollment: 150 students (girls only)

Theology Dept Chairperson: Jamie Hillier, jhillier@saintjoanantida.org

Marquette University High School 414-933-7220

Fax: 414-937-8588

3401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, 53208 SOCIETY OF JESUS

President: Rev. Michael Marco, SJ, marco@muhs.edu

Prin: Jeffrey Monday, monday@muhs.edu

Asst Prin of Academics: Fran Maloney, maloney@muhs.edu Dean of Students: Casey Kowalewski, kowalewski@muhs.edu Vice Pres Finance: Bert Duerrmeier, duerrmeier@muhs.edu Vice Pres Dev: John Thimmesch, thimmesch@muhs.edu

Vice President of Communications and Marketing: Scott Rudie, rudie@muhs.edu

Admissions Dir: Sean O’Brien, obrien@muhs.edu

Dir of Instruction: Megan Doering, doering@muhs.edu

Pastoral Dir: Paul Farrell, farrell@muhs.edu

Enrollment: 1028 boys

Messmer High School 414-264-5440

www.messmerschools.org Fax: 414-264-0672

742 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, 53206

President: James Piatt, jpiatt@messmerschools.org Prin: Todd Willems, twillems@messmerschools.org Mission and Advancement Coord: Richard Anderson,

randerson@messmerschools.org

Dir of Guidance: Amy Gibson, agibson@messmerschools.org

Enrollment: 725 students

Pius XI Catholic High School 414-290-7000

www.piusxi.org Fax: 414-290-7001

135 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, 53213

PALLOTTINE FATHERS/BROTHERS, SCHOOL SISTERS OF ST. FRANCIS

Email: piusxi@piusxi.org

President: Jack Herbert, jherbert@piusxi.org

Prin: Mark Ostap, mostap@piusxi.org

Faith Formation Dir: Jason Gonzalez, jgonzalez@piusxi.org

Asst Prin: Kara Rogatzki, krogatzki@piusxi.org Admissions Dir: Jeanna Bunke, jbunke@piusxi.org Chief Financial Officer: Lynn Roskos, lroskos@piusxi.org

Chief Advancement Officer: Angela Reilly, areilly@piusxi.org

Enrollment: 800 students

St. Thomas More High School 414-481-8370

www.tmore.org Fax: 414-481-3382

2601 E. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, 53207-3725

President: Mary McIntosh

Prin: Nicholas Kelly

Asst Prin/Dean of Students: Mary Christensen

Dir of Finance: Abby Falk Athletic Dir: John Hoch Recruitment: Lucas Thomas Enrollment: 532 students

MOUNT CALVARY

St. Lawrence Seminary High School 920-753-7500

www.stlawrence.edu Fax: 920-753-7507

301 Church St., Mount Calvary, 53057

FRIARS MINOR CAPUCHIN, PROVINCE OF ST. JOSEPH

Rector: Rev. Zoy Garibay OFM Cap

Academic Dean/Prin: David Bartel, dbartel@stlawrence.edu Dean of Students: Kevin Buelow, kbuelow@stlawrence.edu Campus Minister: Br. Mitchell Frantz, OFM Cap,

brmitchell@stlawrence.edu

Admissions Dept: Francisco Sauceda, fsauceda@stlawrence.edu

College-bound boarding high school for young men whose parents want to provide for them the opportunity to lay a foundation for a life of ministry in the church as priests, brothers or laymen.

Enrollment: 160

RACINE

St. Catherine’s High School, a Siena Catholic School 262-632-2785

Fax: 262-632-5144

1200 Park Ave., Racine, 53403-1847

Pres: Brenda White, bwhite@sienacatholicschools.org

Prin: Betty Hunt, bhunt@saintcats.org

Dir of Admissions: Kory Wandrey, kwandrey@saintcats.org

Vice Pres of Finance: Nancy Kost, nkost@saintcats.org

Vice Pres of Advancement: Tim Weiss, tweiss@saintcats.org Campus Min: Fr. Allen Alexander, aalexander@saintcats.org Enrollment: 660 students (6th-12th Grades)

WAUKESHA

Catholic Memorial High School 262-542-7101

www.catholicmemorial.net Fax: 262-542-1633

601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, 53186-5538

President: Donna Bembenek, ext. 502, dbembenek@catholicmemorial.net

Prin: Laura Anderson, ext. 511, landerson@catholicmemorial.net

Campus Minister: Jonathan Brzeski, ext. 521, jbrzeski@catholicmemorial.net

Dean of Students: Steve Plechaty, ext. 512, splechaty@catholicmemorial.net

Athletics Dir: Greg Gamalski, ext. 541, ggamalski@catholicmemorial.net

Dir of Finance & Human Resources: Dawn Keller, ext. 571, dkeller@catholicmemorial.net

Dir of Admissions: Julie Lindahl, ext. 551, jlindahl@catholicmemorial.net

Dir of Development: Jessica Mulligan, ext. 561, jmulligan@catholicmemorial.net

Enrollment: 700 students

WEST MILWAUKEE

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School 414-436-4600

www.cristoreymilwaukee.org

1215 S. 45th St, West Milwaukee, 53214 SOCIETY OF JESUS

Pres: Andrew Stith, ext. 113, astith@cristoreymilwaukee.org

Prin: Luke Harrison, ext. 133, lharrison@cristoreymilwaukee.org

Dir of Admissions: Betty Suarez, ext. 132, bsuarez@cristoreymilwaukee.org

Dir of Finance and Operations: Maricruz Talavera-Pettis, ext. 240, mtalavera@christoreymilwaukee.org

Development Dir: Tracy Josetti, ext. 120, tjosetti@cristoreymilwaukee.org

Vice Pres for Strategic Growth: Fr. Bill Johnson, SJ, ext. 112, bjohnson@cristoreymilwaukee.org

Corporate Work Study Program Dir: Joe Mazza, ext. 110, jmazza@cristoreymilwaukee.org

Enrollment: 394 Students (9th-12th grades)

CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL SYSTEMS

FOND DU LAC

St. Mary’s Springs Academy

(PreK-12) 920-924-0993

www.smsacademy.org

255 County Road K, Fond du Lac, 54937

Business Office: 920-921-4870, ext. 8009

Administration Office: 920-921-4870, ext. 8056

Admin Fax: 920-922-7849

PreK-5 Fax: 920-921-5908

Gr. 6-12 Fax: 920-921-1286

President: Kelly Norton, knorton@smsacademy.org

Prin (Pre-5): Steve Kelnhofer, skelnhofer@smsacademy.org

Prin (6-12): Julie Shively, jshively@smsacademy.org

Dir of Campus Ministry: Blaine Hechimovch, bhechimovich@smsacademy.org

Dir of Student Life: Kasey Smith Enrollment Coord: Kelly Mueuer Dev Office: Katie Tank

Dir of Bus Op: Barbara Loehr Dir of IT: Ryan Miller Athletic Dir: Greg Hoffman

KENOSHA

All Saints Catholic School (K4-8) 262-925-4000

www.allsaintskenosha.org Fax: 262-925-0399

South Campus: 7400 39th Ave., Kenosha, 53142 North Campus: 4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha, 53140 Phone: 262-948-4000

Fax: 262-925-4030

Prin: Jacqueline Lichter, jlichter@allsaintskenosha.org

Members: All Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie Parishes

MALONE

Holyland Catholic School 920-795-4222

www.holylandcatholicschool.com Fax: 920-795-4126

Admin Office: N9290 County W, Malone, 53049

Prin: Rick Erickson

School Sites: St. John the Baptist School (PS-3 Yr. to Gr. 8), N9290 County W, Malone, 53049, 920-795-4222

Members: St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Mount Calvary; St. Mary Parish, Marytown; St. John the Baptist Parish, Johnsburg

MILWAUKEE

Catholic East Elementary 414-964-1770

www.catholiceast.org Fax: 414-964-6578

2461 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, 53211

Campuses: SS. Peter and Paul School, 2461 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, 53211, 414-964-1770; Holy Rosary School,

2038 N. Bartlett Ave., Milwaukee, 53202

Prin: Jennifer Jones, jjones@catholiceast.org

Members: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, St. Mary (Old) Parish, Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Three Holy Women Parish

Seton Catholic Schools 414-831-8400

Seton Catholic Schools Staff:

President: Vacant

Chief Academic Officer: William H. Hughes, Ph.D., 414-831-8450, bhughes@setoncatholicschools.org

Dir of Curriculum and Instruction: Leni Dietrich, 414-831-8451, ldietrich@setoncatholicschools.org

Chief Financial Officer: Cathy Cramer, 414-831-8410, ccramer@setoncatholicschools.org

Dir of Campus Ministry: Eamonn O’Keefe, 414-831-8462, eokeeffe@setoncatholicschools.org

SETON CATHOLIC SCHOOLS:

Mary Queen of Saints

Catholic Academy 414-476-0751

http://mqsca.org/

1435 S. 92nd St., West Allis, 53214

Prin: Micahel Derrick, derrick@mgscateacher.org

Northwest Catholic School 414-352-6927

http://www.nwcschool.org/ Fax: 414-760-1037

Lower Campus: 7140 N. 41st St., Milwaukee, 53209, 414-352-6927

Prin: Michelle Paris, mparis@setoncatholicschools.org

Our Lady Queen of Peace

Catholic School 414-672-6660

https://www.olqpmke.org/Domain/4 Fax: 414-672-2739

2733 W. Euclid Avenue, Milwaukee, 53215

Prin: Janet Orlowski, jorlow@olqpstaff.org

Prince of Peace School 414-645-4922

http://www.princeofpeaceschool.org Fax: 414-645-4940

22nd St. Campus: 1646 S. 22nd St., Milwaukee, 53204 25th St. Campus: 1114 S. 25th St., Milwaukee, 53204 Prin: Patti Blaszczyk, blaszczykp@princeofpeaceschool.org

St. Catherine School 414-445-2846

http://www.saintcatherine.org Fax: 414-445-0448

2647 N. 51st St., Milwaukee, 53210

Prin: Michelle Paris, mparis@setoncatholicschools.org

St. Charles Borromeo Parish School 414-282-0767

http://www.scbmil.org/school/index.htm Fax: 414-817-9605

3100 W. Parnell Avenue, Milwaukee, 53221

Prin: Courtney Albright, calbright@sbcmil.org

St. Martin of Tours School 414-425-9200

http://www.smotschoolfranklin.com/home

Fax: 414-425-2527

7933 S. 116th St., Franklin, 53132

Prin: Rob Beckmann

St. Rafael the Archangel School 414-645-1300

http://www.strafael.org/

South Campus: 2251 S. 31st St., Milwaukee, 53215

Fax: 414-645-1415

North Campus: 2075 S. 32nd St., Milwaukee, 53215

Phone: 414-643-6090

Fax: 414-383-1836

Prin: Amy Barbiaux, abarbiaux@strafael.org

St. Roman Parish School 414-282-7970

https://www.stromanschool.com/ Fax: 414-282-5140

1810 W. Bolivar Avenue, Milwaukee, 53221

Prin: Susan Shawver, sshawver@stromans.com

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy 414-744-1214

http://www.thomasaquinasacademy.com/ Fax: 414-744-8340

341 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee, 53207

Prin: Frank Edgeworth, fedgeworth@setoncatholicschools.org

PARIS/BRIGHTON

All Saints Catholic School 262-864-3013

1481 172nd Ave., Union Grove, 53182 (K-8)

Prin: Jacqueline Lichter

Members: St. John the Baptist Parish, Paris; St. Francis Xavier Parish, Brighton; St. Mary Parish, Kansasville; St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Union Grove

PORT WASHINGTON

St. John XXIII Catholic School 262 284-2682

www.portcatholic.org Fax: 262-284-5408 1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington, 53074

Prin: Kristine Klein

Exec Dir: Marisol Salazar

Lower Campus: 446 Johnson St., Port Washington, 53074

Phone: 262-284-2441

Upper Campus: 1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington, 53074

Phone: 262-284-2682

SHEBOYGAN

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Catholic School 920-452-1571

www.sheboyganseton.org

814 Superior Ave., Sheboygan, 53081

Prin: Regina Brown

Members: Holy Name of Jesus Parish, St. Clement Parish, St. Dominic Parish

WAUKESHA

Waukesha Catholic 262-896-2929

Fax: 262-896-2934

Members: St. John Neumann Parish, St. Joseph Parish, St. Mary Parish, St. William Parish

Administrative Office: 221 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, 53186

Prin: Lisa Kovaleski, ext. 1318, lkovaleski@waukeshacatholic.org

St. Joseph Middle School Campus: 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, 53186

Phone: 262-896-2930

Fax: 262-896-2935

Assoc Prin: Joseph Heinecke, jheinecke@waukeshacatholic.org St. Mary Campus: 520 E. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, 53186 Phone: 262-896-2932

Fax: 262-896-2931

Assoc Prin: Lori Suarez, lsuarez@waukeshacatholic.org

St. William Campus: 444 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 53188

Phone: 262-896-2920

Fax: 262-896-2925

WAUWATOSA

Wauwatosa Catholic School 414-258-9977

Fax: 414-258-9972

1500 Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, 53213

Prin: Lori Suarez, ext. 110 , principal@wauwatosacatholic.org

School Secy: Kathy Glembin, ext. 108, schooloffice@wauwatosacatholic.org

Members: St. Bernard Parish, Wauwatosa; St. Pius X Parish, Wauwatosa