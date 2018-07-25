Current Circumstances Force USCCB to Discontinue Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Project

Due to low arrival numbers in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is discontinuing a number of its Migration and Refugee Services Reception and Placement programs across the country. As a result, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is ending its resettlement program.

Catholic Charities has provided migrant and refugee services since 1976, but the current reductions in refugee arrivals make the Resettlement part of the program inviable.

Rooted in Catholic social teaching, Migration and Refugee Services help fulfill the commitment of the Archdiocese to protect the life and dignity of the human person. Catholic Charities and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee remain committed to the needs of refugees and asylees and will continue providing legal services as well as maintaining its citizenship, ESL, cultural orientation programs, and its resource center.

“Putting the needs of the poor and vulnerable first, is the core of Catholic Charities’ mission. As an Archdiocese, we are called to reach out and to build relationships of love and justice among all of God’s children, including welcoming the stranger. Working together, as neighbor helping neighbor, we can work through difficult times and help those who need us most,” shares Fr. David Reith, Vicar for Catholic Charities.

Serving the ten counties of the Archdiocese, Catholic Charities provides behavioral health, outreach and case management services, pregnant and parenting support, adoption services, supported parenting for parents with intellectual disabilities, adult day care, in-home services and hoarding intervention and treatment, legal services for immigrants, in addition to providing refugees and asylees with legal services and educational programs. For more information about Catholic Charities, visit www.ccmke.org.