Bishops’ Calendars, March 6-19, 2020

ARCHBISHOP LISTECKI

Friday, March 6, 11:30 a.m.

Mass, First Friday Mass and Lunch with Central Office Staff, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary

Saturday, March 7, 5:30 p.m.

Invocation, 30th anniversary of Lombardi Ball, Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee

Sunday, March 8, 1:30 p.m.

Rite of Election, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Monday, March 9, 1:30 p.m.

Meeting, Priest-Parish Director Advisory Committee, Love One Another Capital Campaign, Pastoral Center

Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 a.m.

Meeting, Milwaukee Archdiocese Religious Education Directors Association, Lumen Christi, Mequon

Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Council of Priests, Pastoral Center

Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 a.m.

Meeting, Board of Directors, Seton Catholic Schools, Milwaukee

Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m.

Meeting and Lunch, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Order of Catechists, Pastoral Center

Wednesday, March 11, 2 p.m.

Meeting, Board of Directors, Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, Franklin

Friday, March 13, 9 a.m.

Blessing, Catholic School Students, Wisconsin Youth Rally, Carroll University, Waukesha

Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m.

Mass, Men of Christ, Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee

Monday, March 16, 10 a.m.

Meeting, Board of Directors, Erica P. John Fund, Pastoral Center

Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.

Archdiocese of Milwaukee Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch, St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee

Thursday, March 19, 7:30 a.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, Pastoral Center

Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Curial Council, Pastoral Center

BISHOP HAINES

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Confirmation, Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis (includes: St. Florian, St. Rita and St. Augustine)

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Confirmation, St. Peter Claver, Sheboygan Falls (Includes: Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Immaculate Conception)

Tuesday, March 10, 8:30 a.m.

Mass for Presidents and Principals, Pastoral Center

Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Council of Priests, Pastoral Center

Thursday, March 12, 8:15 a.m.

Mass, SSPP, Milwaukee

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.

Confirmation, St. Mary Visitation, Elm Grove

Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

Confirmation, St. Peter, Slinger (includes: St. Lawrence and Resurrection Parish)

Tuesday, March 17, 1 p.m.

Priest Placement Board Meeting, Pastoral Center

Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m.

Confirmation, St. Mary, Burlington (includes: St. Charles and St. Joseph)

Thursday, March 19, 7:30 a.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, Pastoral Center

BISHOP SCHUERMAN

Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m.

Lead Retreat for Catholic Charities Board, MCCPC

Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m.

Radio Mass, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Sunday, March 8, 1:30 p.m.

Rite of Election, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Monday, March 9, 7:45 a.m.

Mass for Pastoral Center Staff, Pastoral Center

Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Council of Priests, Pastoral Center

Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Confirmation, St. Columbkille, Elba (Includes: St. Katherine Drexel)

Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

Confirmation, St. Clare, Wind Lake (includes: St. Thomas Aquinas, Waterford)

Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.

Mass for Pastoral Center Staff, Pastoral Center

Wednesday, March 18, 4:30 p.m.

Institute of Lector, Sacred Heart Seminary, Franklin

Thursday, March 19, 7:30 a.m.

Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, Pastoral Center

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.

Confirmation, Shepherd of the Hill, Eden (includes: St. Matthew, Campbellsport, St. Mary, Lomira, and Sons of Zebedee, Byron)

BISHOP SKLBA

Sunday, March 15, 9 a.m.

Radio Mass, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist