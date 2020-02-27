Bishops’ Calendars, March 6-19, 2020

ARCHBISHOP LISTECKI
Friday, March 6, 11:30 a.m.
Mass, First Friday Mass and Lunch with Central Office Staff, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary
Saturday, March 7, 5:30 p.m.
Invocation, 30th anniversary of Lombardi Ball, Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee
Sunday, March 8, 1:30 p.m.
Rite of Election, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee
Monday, March 9, 1:30 p.m.
Meeting, Priest-Parish Director Advisory Committee, Love One Another Capital Campaign, Pastoral Center
Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 a.m.
Meeting, Milwaukee Archdiocese Religious Education Directors Association, Lumen Christi, Mequon
Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Council of Priests, Pastoral Center
Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 a.m.
Meeting, Board of Directors, Seton Catholic Schools, Milwaukee
Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m.
Meeting and Lunch, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Order of Catechists, Pastoral Center
Wednesday, March 11, 2 p.m.
Meeting, Board of Directors, Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, Franklin
Friday, March 13, 9 a.m.
Blessing, Catholic School Students, Wisconsin Youth Rally, Carroll University, Waukesha
Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m.
Mass, Men of Christ, Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee
Monday, March 16, 10 a.m.
Meeting, Board of Directors, Erica P. John Fund, Pastoral Center
Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch, St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee
Thursday, March 19, 7:30 a.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, Pastoral Center
Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Curial Council, Pastoral Center
BISHOP HAINES
Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.
Confirmation, Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis (includes: St. Florian, St. Rita and St. Augustine)
Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.
Confirmation, St. Peter Claver, Sheboygan Falls (Includes: Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Immaculate Conception)
Tuesday, March 10, 8:30 a.m.
Mass for Presidents and Principals, Pastoral Center
Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Council of Priests, Pastoral Center
Thursday, March 12, 8:15 a.m.
Mass, SSPP, Milwaukee
Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.
Confirmation, St. Mary Visitation, Elm Grove
Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.
Confirmation, St. Peter, Slinger (includes: St. Lawrence and Resurrection Parish)
Tuesday, March 17, 1 p.m.
Priest Placement Board Meeting, Pastoral Center
Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch, St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee
Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m.
Confirmation, St. Mary, Burlington (includes: St. Charles and St. Joseph)
Thursday, March 19, 7:30 a.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, Pastoral Center
BISHOP SCHUERMAN
Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m.
Lead Retreat for Catholic Charities Board, MCCPC
Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m.
Radio Mass, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee
Sunday, March 8, 1:30 p.m.
Rite of Election, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee
Monday, March 9, 7:45 a.m.
Mass for Pastoral Center Staff, Pastoral Center
Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Council of Priests, Pastoral Center
Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m.
Confirmation, St. Columbkille, Elba (Includes: St. Katherine Drexel)
Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.
Confirmation, St. Clare, Wind Lake (includes: St. Thomas Aquinas, Waterford)
Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.
Mass for Pastoral Center Staff, Pastoral Center
Wednesday, March 18, 4:30 p.m.
Institute of Lector, Sacred Heart Seminary, Franklin
Thursday, March 19, 7:30 a.m.
Meeting, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, Pastoral Center
Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.
Confirmation, Shepherd of the Hill, Eden (includes: St. Matthew, Campbellsport, St. Mary, Lomira, and Sons of Zebedee, Byron)
BISHOP SKLBA
Sunday, March 15, 9 a.m.
Radio Mass, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist