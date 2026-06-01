Volunteers from the Family of Four parishes, Milwaukee, participate in the Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup on April 25. (Photo by seansmithphotos.com)

Members of Uplift, the youth group of the Family of Four parishes, Milwaukee, joined other volunteers April 25 for the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup. Organized locally by the parishes’ Creation Care team, 54 volunteers cleaned a half-mile stretch along the river, collecting trash and debris despite chilly weather conditions.

Nick Wagner, co-captain of the Creation Care team, said volunteers removed a significant amount of litter while enjoying fellowship and service together. The team was inspired by Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical “Laudato Si,” which calls Catholics to care for creation and protect the environment.