Called “silent servers,” Vincentians — members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — are now in 40 Milwaukee County parishes and many more parishes throughout the 10 counties of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The first parish group in Milwaukee began meeting at St. Peter Parish in 1849.

Known as the “Great Apostle of Charity,” St. Vincent de Paul’s feast day is Sept. 27, and Sept. 27-Oct. 27 is known as Vincentian Awareness Month.

In the past two years, 1,945 Vincentians offered more than 280,000 hours of service to help 173,419 people in need.

“In our time, Vincentians in Milwaukee County provide critical care through the Neighbors Helping Neighbors home visit program and parish food pantries as well as serve meals at two sites through our meal program,” said Rebecca Surges, Director of Philanthropy and Marketing for the St. Vicent de Paul Society. “They work quietly, behind the scenes, confidentially honoring the life experiences of those they serve.”

According to Surges, Vincentian Awareness Month is also a good time to encourage new members while raising awareness of their mission and the good works of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“They journey together in friendship to put their faith into action by offering service to people experiencing poverty, suffering and need,” Surges said. “Vincentian Awareness Month is a month-long informative series meant to inspire others about this call to holiness through dedicated service to neighbors in need.”

Recognized for his great compassion, humility and generosity, a group of Paris college students wanted to emulate de Paul by putting their faith into action. They formed the St. Vincent de Paul Society in 1833.

Blessed Frédéric Ozanam, a young adult college student in France, led a small group of classmates into the poor areas of Paris to aid families during a crisis and great need, Surges said.

“Blessed Sr. Rosalie Rendu taught them how to minister to God’s poor. Choosing St. Vincent de Paul as their patron was a natural fit as he was known for his great faith, dedication to serving the poor and his organization of charitable work,” Surges said. “St. Louise de Marillac was a collaborator with Vincent in the personal service extended to the poor and sick. In forming the Daughters of Charity, her mission to ‘take good care of the poor’ continues today.”

In the 1830s, France dealt with political unrest, widespread illness and situational poverty. Ozanam, Rendu and St. de Marillac heeded their baptismal call to love God by showing compassionate care for the poor and vulnerable, explained Surges.

There are no dues to become a Vincentian.

“I admire them for the compassionate care, love and acceptance they show,” said Maria Welz, Director of Membership Development. “A quote of Frédéric Ozanam that I reflect on often and I see in action by our Vincentians is: ‘You are our masters, and we will be your servants. You are for us sacred images of that God whom we do not see, and not knowing how to love him otherwise shall we not love him in your person.’”

Welz explained that throughout the 10 counties in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Vincentians from more than 120 conferences made 55,399 visits over the past two years to individuals in need. During that period, they spent $3.4 million in financial donations to provide for basic needs such as furniture, beds and household items. In addition, $ 2.6 million in donated goods were distributed.

“Our conferences have special recognition within their parishes during Mass as a recommitment ceremony,” Welz said. “As a Milwaukee council, we will hold a Vincentian Appreciation Breakfast on Oct. 26 at St. Alphonsus, where we recognize in a special way significant years of service as well as conference leaders.”

Surges added that volunteering time and talent to help others is a natural response for followers of Christ.

“Vincentians heed the invitation to volunteer and then embrace the vocation to grow in holiness using their God-given gifts to ease the suffering of others. From its beginning, the society has been organized for lay people to put their faith into action applying three essential elements: spirituality, friendship and service,” Surges said. “Vincentian life is guided by a rule and manual, which are inspired by the teachings of St. Vincent de Paul and example of Blessed Frédéric Ozanam.”

At their meetings, Vincentians give priority to prayer as well as reflection and discussion of God’s Word. Respecting each other in a bond of friendship is a foundational value, said Surges, who added that with strengthened spirituality and reliance on each other, Vincentians can provide person-to-person Christian love for others in need of hope and encouragement.

“A Vincentian heart is a heart on fire to serve the mission of Christ,” Surges said. “During this special month of recognition and appreciation, we are deeply grateful for Vincentians who reliably move into action to relieve distress in our communities. They bring hope to situations that seem impossible, and they remain faithful to their purpose because they see the face of Christ in others.”

There are no age limits to become a Vincentian. Families can serve together at meal sites or food pantries. “Mini-Vinnies” are groups of young people who assist with fundraisers and/or service projects. Additionally, working adults can help with data entry, social media or other tasks that fit in with their schedules. Retirees are welcome additions who can help during the day as time permits.

Those interested in serving the Society of St. Vincent de Paul are encouraged to attend a meeting, shadow a visit to someone in need, serve at a meal site or donate to one of the thrift stores.

For more information, contact the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at www.svdpmilw.org, or contact Maria Welz at 414-667-0245 or mwelz@svdpmilw.org.