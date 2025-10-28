Sr. Diana De Bruin, O.S.F., began her position of Vicar for Religious with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on Sept. 8. (Photo by Kathleen McGillis Drayna)

Sr. Diana De Bruin, O.S.F., can light up a room, a missionary project or a new job with her energy.

As the new Archdiocese of Milwaukee vicar for religious, that God-given gift may be perfect for a role meant to empower and unify southeastern Wisconsin’s numerous Catholic religious communities.

“Sr. Diana brings with her a deep love for the Church, a rich spiritual life and years of dedicated service to religious life and pastoral ministry,” Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob said in announcing her appointment Sept. 8. “Her commitment to fostering communion and collaboration among the diverse communities of religious women and men will be a great blessing to us all.”

A vicar serves as a representative of the archbishop to a specific community or geographic area. The vicar for religious is a woman in many dioceses. No one has held the role of vicar for religious in the archdiocese since 2010, so the position does not come with a long list of current practices and duties.

“The role is evolving into what it needs to be in 2025, knowing that the Spirit will work through all of us,” Sr. Diana said.

Members of 36 women’s congregations have a presence in the archdiocese, including 10 with international, national or regional headquarters here. For men’s congregations, those figures are 17 and seven, respectively.

Sr. Diana, a Kaukauna native, is a unique fit for the vicar role due to her passion, knowledge and the skills developed from decades working in leadership and various ministries from urban Milwaukee to throughout the world.

“I’ve got a missionary heart,” she said.

Sr. Diana served on the leadership team of the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi in Milwaukee from 2007 to 2023. Her past experience also includes serving as a credit counselor in poverty-stricken areas of Milwaukee, a parish pastoral associate and an elementary school teacher.

Most recently, she took a sabbatical that included volunteering in some of Milwaukee’s most poverty-stricken areas, a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and one month in Mexico at the U.S. border working with immigrants traveling from heart-breaking situations in South and Central America to seek asylum here.

She sees Archbishop Grob’s focus on the role as a deeply collaborative and evolving one.

“He never has given me the idea that I’m working for him, but I’m working with him,” she says. “He is open to looking at what this role could be, not necessarily only what it was. I don’t have to make it happen all at once, but we can be open to whatever direction the Spirit’s moving.”

Sr. Diana’s work will help Archbishop Grob better know the work of the men’s and women’s communities and help them continue to be a vital part of the archdiocese.

To help bring this about, Sr. Diana sent a survey to each religious community active in the archdiocese asking what needs to be considered.

“I am confident that her leadership will help strengthen our shared mission of proclaiming the Gospel and serving the People of God,” Archbishop Grob said.

Sr. Diana De Bruin, O.S.F.

Order: Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi

New role: Vicar for Religious, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Parish: Our Lady of Lourdes, Milwaukee

Education: Master’s in religious education, University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas; master’s in urban studies, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; bachelor’s in history and religious studies, Silver Lake College, Manitowoc.

Favorite scripture quote/passage: John 13: 1-17, where Jesus washes the feet of his disciples.