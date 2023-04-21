More than 400 women took part in the “Undone: Freedom for the Feminine Heart” retreat at St. Alphonsus, Greendale, held March 30 through April 1. More than 360 attended in person and another 65 participated online. The Florida-based John Paul II Healing Center presented the retreat — meant to explore healing, freedom and confidence in the identity of each woman as beloved daughter of God — that was organized by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. (Photos courtesy of Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office of Evangelization and Catechesis)