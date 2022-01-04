Proceeds from the annual Muskego Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K run and walk will be donated to the Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic in Mukwonago during the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Jan. 9, at St. Leonard in Muskego. (Submitted photo)

The 1,430 participants in the annual Muskego Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K run and walk netted more than $15,000 this year. Organizers of the event announced that all the proceeds would be donated to the Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic in Mukwonago.

Organizers of the event with St. Leonard Parish and School will present a giant check to clinic officials during the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Jan. 9.

According to a statement by Fr. Dan Janasik, pastor of St. Leonard Church and School, this year 115 participants received the coveted “I outran Father Dan” ribbon. Fr. Janasik will present the check at the Mass.

“The Turkey Trot has been a fun, healthy thing to do as a community builder on Thanksgiving morning for the past 10 years. This year, we were able to do something healthy for ourselves while doing something healthy for others,” Fr. Janasik said. “The Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic was founded by a group of people, including St. Leonard parishioners, to provide free medical services to uninsured and underinsured people. As people of faith, it’s wonderful to be able to provide for the needs of other people as a corporal work of mercy.”

Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic Executive Director Judy Rintelman said they were overwhelmed and grateful to learn of the donation. They plan to use the funds to continue their health care mission. “We have recently taken over additional space and would like to add a documentation counter and chairs,” she said. “We also plan to purchase an additional computer for our pharmacists to use.” The clinic opened in 2013 through the collaboration of an interfaith group interested in addressing the needs of the surrounding southeastern Wisconsin communities, such as Waukesha, Walworth, Racine, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties.

The Eagle’s Wing mission is to provide a free medical clinic staffed by volunteer medical professionals to provide access to basic healthcare for those who have financial or other barriers to healthcare.

With an increase in adult obesity, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes and asthma, Eagle’s Wing is available to address and treat these conditions before they become serious. Early treatment can help reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations, reducing long-term healthcare costs.

According to Rintelman, the clinic provides primary care for individuals older than 18 who are uninsured and underinsured except for those covered by Medicaid and Medicare.

“We also provide free medications if we have them in stock,” she said. “Otherwise, a prescription is written, and discount prescription cards are offered.”

The clinic currently sees six to 10 patients per month, which is down due to the pandemic. Rintelman said they hope to see the number rise.

Services provided by Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic include: healthcare assessment; evaluation and care of illnesses such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure; chiropractic (by appointment only); health and wellness education; referral and community resource information; pharmaceutical assistance; and laboratory and radiology services.

Because Eagle’s Wing relies on grants and the generosity of private individuals and organizations, the donation was a massive boost to their operations.

“The past two years have been difficult for grant applications and donations,” Rintelman said. “Our annual fundraiser was resumed this year with limited attendance.”

Eagle’s Wing is always in need of volunteers. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information on donating or volunteering, visit the website at https://www.eagleswingfreeclinic.org.