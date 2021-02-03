The archbishop’s Lenten Luncheons have become an eagerly anticipated annual event since the first luncheon held in 2015. Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki established the luncheons to present individuals, organizations, and religious orders with his Treasures of the Church Award. In partnership with Catholic Charities, the purpose of the luncheons is twofold: to bring people together to celebrate the mission of Catholic Charities – to serve those most in need, advocate for justice, and call upon others to do the same – and to recognize the people in our local communities who live out that mission through their good works.

With plans well underway in 2020 to host Lenten Luncheons in four locations throughout the archdiocese and signs of a rapidly spreading pandemic, the first luncheon was canceled, quickly followed by the remaining three. Although the past year has been marked by the challenges and suffering caused by the pandemic, we have learned how to gather safely and are beginning to see the positive impact of the vaccine.

Catholic Charities is excited to honor Archbishop Listecki’s 2020 Treasures of the Church Award recipients at a private ceremony this Lent at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The honorees are community leaders, dedicated volunteers, loyal friends, and compassionate neighbors. From advocating for those without a voice, improving the well-being of families through mentorship, and alleviating the isolation and pain of poverty and hunger, to dedicating their lives to working with underserved populations and people of all backgrounds in need of support, the awardees humbly devote themselves to making our communities a better place.

2020 Treasures of the Church Award Recipients by Region

Northern Counties

Individual Recipient – Frank G. & Frieda K. Brotz Family Foundation

Organization Recipient – Holyland Food Pantry, Inc.

Religious Community Recipient – Hospital Sisters of Saint Francis

Southern Counties

Individual Recipient – Pauline McTernan

Organization Recipient – Shalom Center

Religious Community Recipient – Father Michael Newman

Waukesha and Lake Country

Individual Recipient – Kay Redmond

Organization Recipient – Faith Coalition Against Sex Trafficking Waukesha County

Religious Community Recipient – The Redemptorists-Denver Province

Greater Milwaukee

Individual Recipient – Ann & Christopher Swain

Organization Recipient – Husch Blackwell, LLP

Religious Community Recipient – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary

The award is fittingly named for the devotion of St. Lawrence to serve the poor, the true treasures of the church, with dignity and respect and reminds us to walk alongside our neighbors who are suffering, alone and unseen. During this Lenten season, reflect and act upon Christ’s call to serve those in need in your family, neighborhood, and community.

For more information about Catholic Charities, the Treasures of the Church Award, and Lenten Luncheons, visit www.ccmke.org. Watch for the traditional Lenten Luncheons to return in 2022.